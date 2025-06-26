Mosquito-Sized Spy Drone Developed By China: Tiny Device Can Evade Radar, Record Conversations And Track Targets Indoors

A mosquito-sized drone for warfare is somewhat a wild idea. Could you believe it? But yes, China has just unveiled this miniature device designed for espionage and covert military operations. The development has raised alarm over the potential consequences of the tech.

Chinese Mosquito-Sized Drone Make-up

The device features two leaf-like wings, a black vertical body, and three hair-thin legs. It was developed by the scientists at the National University of Defense Technology in China’s Hunan province.

Liang Hexiang, a student at NUDT who was recently seen holding the tiny drone between his fingers in a video shared by the Chinese statemedia.

According to Hexiang, the device is capable of carrying out a wide range of military and civilian missions across geographies.

The minute, winged drone is equipped with ultra-miniature cameras to capture pictures.

Mosquito-sized Drone To Evade Radar Systems

The drone is also equipped with sounds and electronic signals. What is most astonishing is the tiny size of the drone, which helps it remain nearly invisible to the naked eye. The threatening aspect of the drone is that it is capable of flying past conventional radar systems undetected.

Experts have warned of the security risks the drone could pose, as China can deploy it for its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Telegraph quoted a research fellow, Sam Bresnick, working at Georgetown, saying, “If China is able to produce mosquito-sized drones, it would likely be interested in using them for various intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tasks, especially in places that larger drones struggle to access, such as indoor areas.”

Mosquito-Sized Drone And The Issue of Surveillance

He said that these drones can be used to surveil people.

“These drones could be used to track individuals or listen in on conversations.”

China’s mosquito-like robot drawing attention is, however, not the first microdrone. Engineers worldwide have already been exploring, developing and deploying microdrones in military operations and warfare.

Norway, for example, has developed “Black Hornet,” which is developed by Teledyne FLIR Defence.

Black Hornet is a palm-sized, helicopter-style micro-UAV. Armed forces of various countries use this currently for close-range surveillance.

