Rajnath Singh Stands Firm at SCO Meet: Refuses to Sign China’s Draft, Calls Out Terror Sponsors

At the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a clear statement: he refused to sign the draft communique. Why? It tried to quietly remove reference to the Pahalgam terror attack—which India blames on a Pakistan-backed group—and even added a mention of Balochistan. Singh didn’t hold back.

Calling Out Terrorism, Calling Out Pakistan

Speaking up in front of regional leaders (including Pakistan’s minister), Singh said, “Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations.”

He made it clear that terror can’t be ignored just to avoid political causes.

Singh reminded everyone of the deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which was claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy of LeT. As a result, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to hit terror infrastructure across the border. “We have shown that epicenters of terrorism are no longer safe, and we will not hesitate to target them.”

He used this to show that India isn’t afraid to act—and wants SCO countries to stand firm too.

Demanding No Double Standards

Singh pressed the SCO to be consistent in condemning terrorism, no matter who is involved. He emphasized that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever, and by whomever committed. SCO members must condemn this evil unequivocally.”

He also stressed the need to bring organizers and financiers to justice.

Standing for Peace and Trust

Beyond terrorism, Singh talked about bigger challenges facing the region: trust, peace, and rising radicalization. He urged, “Peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction… we must unite in our fight against these evils for our collective safety and security.”

He highlighted the need to rebuild faith in multilateral cooperation, especially after the height of tension with China since 2020.

Singh’s visit also marked a thaw in India–China ties—he’s the first senior Indian minister to visit China since the Galwan conflict in 2020. He even met China’s Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun and participated in group photos with Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif.

What the SCO Is All About

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a club of ten nations—including India, China, Pakistan, Russia, and Iran—focused on security, trust, and development. India joined in 2017, held the rotating chair in 2023, and remains a key voice in pushing for cooperation over confrontation.

By refusing to sign the statement and refusing to let Pahalgam be ignored, Rajnath Singh drew a clear red line. Terrorism—especially of the cross-border kind—will not be hidden under diplomatic covers. He wants the SCO to be a forum of action, not excuses, and stands ready to hold nations accountable—even if that includes members of the same club.

