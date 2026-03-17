‘Motivated, Biased’: India Slams USCIRF’s ‘Selective Targeting’, Opposes US CPC Tag, Sanctions Call on RAW, RSS

India on Monday strongly rejected a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which recommended that the US government designate the country as a “country of particular concern” (CPC) and impose sanctions on certain individuals and entities.

A statement by the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said that the report was motivated and biased in its characterisation of India.

“We have taken note of the latest report of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). We categorically reject its motivated and biased characterisation of India. For several years now, USCIRF has persisted in presenting a distorted and selective picture of India, relying on questionable sources and ideological narratives rather than objective facts. Such repeated misrepresentations only undermine the credibility of the Commission itself,” the statement read.

What Did India Say About Attacks on Hindus in the US?

It further added, “Instead of persisting with selective criticism of India, USCIRF would do well to reflect on the disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples in the United States, selective targeting of India, and growing intolerance and intimidation of members of the Indian diaspora in the United States, which merit serious attention.”

What Did USCIRF Recommend Against India in Its Latest Report?

The recent report by the USCIRF has called for US to reintroduce and pass the Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024

, “Designate India as a “country of particular concern,” or CPC, for engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations, as defined by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA); Press India to allow US government entities such as USCIRF and the U.S. Department of State to conduct in-country assessments of religious freedom conditions.”

What Sanctions and Measures Did USCIRF Propose Against India?

It further said, “Impose targeted sanctions on individuals and entities, such as India’s Research and Analysis Wing and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for their responsibility and tolerance of severe violations of religious freedom by freezing those individuals’ or entities’ assets and/or barring their entry into the United States; Link future U.S. security assistance and bilateral trade policies with India to improvements in religious freedom; and Enforce Section 6 of the Arms Export Control Act to halt arms sales to India based on continued acts of intimidation and harassment against U.S. citizens and religious minorities.

The U.S. Congress should reintroduce and pass the Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024 to require the annual reporting of acts of transnational repression by the Indian government targeting religious minorities in the United States.”

Inputs from ANI

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