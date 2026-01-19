LIVE TV
Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde
Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde
Muhammad Yunus Exposed! Bangladesh Refuses To Take Accountability, Says Violence Involving Hindus, Minorities Non-Communal

Bangladesh’s interim government under Muhammad Yunus said that most of the 645 incidents involving minorities in 2025 were criminal, not communal, with only 71 cases linked to religion. However, minority groups and rights organisations say killings and attacks continue, raising concerns about the safety of minorities despite the government’s claims.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addresses concerns over minority incidents, calling most cases non-communal while pledging justice for all. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 19, 2026 18:08:20 IST

The interim government of Bangladesh, headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has finally released data regarding violence that minorities and Hindus in general are facing in Bangladesh. He said that most incidents involving minority communities in 2025 were not driven by religion but were criminal in nature. This was made public on Monday after pressure from India, which had raised concerns about attacks on minorities.

According to the year-long review of official police records from January to December 2025, a total of 645 incidents involving minorities were recorded across the country. The government said that only 71 had “communal elements”, which means that they could be linked in some way to religion. The remaining 574 incidents were marked as non-communal and linked to disputes like theft, land conflict, personal enmity, rape, or unnatural deaths.

In the statement posted on X, the Chief Adviser’s verified social media handle, the government made it clear that, “While every incident is a matter of concern, the data presents a clear and evidence-based picture: the overwhelming majority of cases were criminal in nature rather than communal.”

Stats show opposite of what Muhammad Yunus is saying

The 71 communal cases included things like 38 instances of temple vandalism, eight arson cases, one theft, one murder, and 23 other incidents, including threats, provocative social media posts, and damage to places of worship. Police filed cases and made arrests in 50 of these cases.

For the 574 non-communal incidents, police records showed 51 neighbourhood disputes, 23 land conflicts, 106 thefts, 26 cases of prior enmity, 58 rapes and 172 cases labelled unnatural death. In these, 390 cases were registered, 154 unnatural death reports filed, and 498 arrests made, plus more actions in other cases.

The interim government added that while all crimes are serious and require accountability, the data shows most incidents affecting minorities were part of general criminal or social problems that affect everyone, not religion-based hate.

However, many organisations and minority groups have dismissed this narrative. Independent human rights organisations and community leaders have reported that there have been frequent attacks on minorities, especially Hindu communities. They said that some violence feels communal in nature and that the government’s classification may blur the true picture.

Recently a report was published which said that at least 15 Hindus were murdered between December 1, 2025 and January 15, 2026, which has raised serious concern about minority safety in Bangladesh. 

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 6:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bangladesh violencehome-hero-pos-1latest newslatest world news

QUICK LINKS