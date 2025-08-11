LIVE TV
Nepal's LGBTQ+ Community, Supporters March in First Pride Rally Since U.S. Aid Halt

Nepal’s LGBTQ+ Community, Supporters March in First Pride Rally Since U.S. Aid Halt

A large number of members and supporters LGBTQ+ community in Nepal took to the streets of Kathmandu on Sunday for the annual Pride rally during the Gai Jatra festival.

Credit - X@WashTimes
Credit - X@WashTimes

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 11, 2025 18:01:12 IST

A large number of members and supporters LGBTQ+ community in Nepal took to the streets of Kathmandu on Sunday for the annual Pride rally during the Gai Jatra festival. 

The event, which was organised by music, dancing, and colourful parades, was the first since a major funding shortfall caused by the cessation of U.S. government aid.

Impact of U.S. Funding Withdrawal

The rally took place after cuts in financial support over the President Donald Trump administration’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs in Nepal. USAID had long been a major donor for LGBTQ+ rights campaigns, supporting initiatives such as HIV prevention, safe-sex counselling, and healthcare services. The closure of USAID’s Nepal office has led to the shutdown of most community support centres.

Despite the setbacks, activists remain determined. An LGBTQ+ rights activist, Simran Sherchan, attending the rally, said, “Because of the cut in funding many of the services we have been providing to the community have been hit badly, but we are not discouraged. We are hopeful we will get alternative sources and fundings to help us restart those services”.

The Associated Press reported that Nepal remains one of Asia’s most progressive nations on LGBTQ+ rights, having legalised same-sex marriage and enshrined non-discrimination based on sexual orientation in its 2015 constitution. Activists say the rally is both a celebration of hard-won rights and a call for renewed support to sustain vital community services. (Inputs from AP)

ALSO READ:  Maryland Parents Can Withdraw Kids From LGBTQ-Themed Classes On Religious Grounds: US Supreme Court

Tags: Nepal LGBTQ Community

