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Home > World > Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth

Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth

Israel’s envoy to India dismissed rumours of Benjamin Netanyahu’s death and denied claims that a viral video showing him at a cafe near Tel Aviv was AI-generated.

Israel's envoy in India refuted claims of Netanyahu dying. (Image:X)
Israel's envoy in India refuted claims of Netanyahu dying. (Image:X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 16, 2026 14:48:13 IST

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Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resurfaced days after his mysterious disappearance for several days amid the war, the Internet remained divided over the authenticity of a video which showed him buying coffee at a cafe nearly 1 hour away from Tel Aviv.

While Israeli media and officials maintained that the PM was alive and well, several big X accounts argued over the authenticity of the video and further fuelled the rumours that Netanyahu was killed by Iran.

Meanwhile, Israel’s envoy to India, Reuven Azar, came forward to quell the growing hearsay, saying that he “saw Netanyahu personally” more than once during his visit to Israel.

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“Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once,” Azar said, while not explicitly mentioning when these visits took place.

Earlier on Sunday, a video was posted on Netanyahu’s official X handle, showing him buying coffee at a cafe near Tel Aviv. Taking a swipe at the rumours of his death, the video was titled “They say I am what, watch.”

The video also showed a female barista and several bodyguards of the Israeli PM. In the video, Netanyahu was seen holding a coffee cup while addressing the camera.

However, users were not very much convinced, with most commentators wondering whether it was AI-generated or real.

Hitting at suggestions of the video being AI, the Israeli ambassador rejected them during a press meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

“This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation,” the envoy said, blaming Iran and its accomplices.

The Israeli ambassador’s clarification came after the cafe featured in the video shared by the prime minister responded online.

The Jerusalem-based cafe, The Sataf, posted photos of Benjamin Netanyahu appearing to enjoy coffee at the venue.

“We were very happy to host the Prime Minister and his office in Sataf today! Know which bakery to visit,” the cafe wrote while sharing the images on social media.

The post comes amid a wave of speculation circulating online about Netanyahu in recent days, as tensions continue to rise during the escalating Iran–US conflict, which has also seen reported strikes in parts of Israel.

ALSO READ: US Launches Massive Strikes Near India-Built Chabahar Port In Iran; Key Military Facilities Targeted

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:48 PM IST
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Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth

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Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth

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Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth
Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth
Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth
Netanyahu Dead Or Alive? Israel’s Envoy In New Delhi Responds To ‘AI Deepfake’ Claims Over Cafe Video; Reveals Truth

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