Video: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Taken To Prison, To Serve Solitary Sentence For Libya’s Gaddafi-Linked Charges

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrived at La Santé prison in Paris on Tuesday to begin serving a five-year sentence for criminal conspiracy in the financing of his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya. He became the first ex-leader of modern France to be imprisoned.

Nicolas Sarkozy To Serve Sentence In Solitary Confinement At La Santé Prison

Sarkozy, 70, left his Paris residence hand-in-hand with his wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, before entering a police car. He embraced Bruni-Sarkozy in a brief farewell. Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside.

On his way to the prison, Sarkozy posted a statement on social media, asserting that “an innocent man” was being locked up.

Minutes later, his vehicle passed through the gates of La Santé prison, where he will serve his sentence in solitary confinement.

Acaba de entrar en prisión Nicolas Sarkozy por financiación ilegal en Francia. En España los jueces siguen sin saber quién es M.Rajoy en los Papeles de Bárcenas. pic.twitter.com/P97BBmzzgD — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 21, 2025

Why Was Nicolas Sarkozy Convicted?

Sarkozy was convicted last month for criminal conspiracy linked to the financing of his 2007 campaign with funds from Libya. He has consistently contested both the conviction and the court’s unusual decision to incarcerate him while awaiting appeal.

Sarkozy’s lawyers confirmed that they filed an immediate request for his release.

“It’s an ominous day for him, for France, and for our institutions, because this incarceration is a disgrace,” said Sarkozy’s lawyer, Jean-Michel Darrois, addressing reporters shortly after his incarceration.

Prison Arrangements For Nicolas Sarkozy

For security reasons, Sarkozy will be kept apart from other inmates. He told Le Figaro that he plans to bring three books, the maximum allowed, including Alexandre Dumas’ The Count of Monte Cristo, a story of imprisonment and revenge.

His lawyers also noted that he packed a few sweaters due to the cold prison environment and earplugs to counter the noise.

Christophe Ingrain, another of Sarkozy’s lawyers, described the situation as “a serious injustice.” He added, “It’s a very difficult time, but the president has stood strong. He doesn’t complain, hasn’t asked for anything, no special treatment.”

Sarkozy will be permitted one hour per day alone in the prison yard and three weekly visits from family. Ingrain also mentioned that Sarkozy is planning to write a book about his prison experience.

What President Emmanuel Macron Said About Nicolas Sarkozy

Last week, centrist President Emmanuel Macron received Sarkozy at the presidential palace. Macron said: “I have always been very clear in my public statements about the independence of the judiciary in my role, but it was normal on a human level to receive one of my predecessors in this context.”

Although retired from active politics, Sarkozy remains influential, particularly in conservative circles. He told La Tribune Dimanche last week: “I’m not afraid of prison. I’ll hold my head high, including in front of the doors of La Santé. I’ll fight till the end.”

What Court Found

The Paris court ruled that Sarkozy must begin serving his sentence immediately, without waiting for the appeal process, citing “the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offense.”

The Sept. 25 ruling noted that Sarkozy, in his roles as presidential candidate and interior minister from 2005 to 2007, “used his position to prepare corruption at the highest level” to finance his presidential campaign with Libyan funds under the regime of Moammar Gadhafi.

