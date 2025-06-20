Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > World > No One Has Slept Properly Since The War Began: Civilians In Haifa Describe Life Under Fire

No One Has Slept Properly Since The War Began: Civilians In Haifa Describe Life Under Fire

Haifa resident Tal Hurtuv describes life under constant missile threats amid Israel-Iran tensions, stressing emergency readiness, community resilience, and hope for peace once Iran’s nuclear threat is neutralized. The city remains alert yet determined.

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 15:51:49 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

As Israel remains on high alert amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, News X’s Bryan Thomas speaks to Tal Hurtuv, Haifa—a coastal city now bracing for fresh threats every few hours. “In a way, it is like everywhere else in Israel, where every town or village is on high alert,” said Tal Hurtuv, a resident of Haifa. “But bigger cities are more important targets for the enemy, so people like me, who live in Haifa, get more alerts.”

The city, like much of Israel, is enduring wave after wave of missile and drone sirens, with little rest in between. “Sometimes it’s one alert after another, sometimes a few hours in between. No one has really slept properly since the war broke out.”

Despite the constant threat, a structured emergency response system is credited with saving countless lives. “When civilians follow the instructions of the army, the results show that despite the large collateral damage to buildings, many, many deaths have been prevented,” Hurtuv explained. “We get alerts on time and know exactly what to do. That said, there is no absolute protection. We cannot become complacent.” Asked whether she feels scared, she replied, “I’m not scared, but yes, when the sirens go off, there’s stress until the attack is over. I worry about friends and family—those first phone calls to check in, to hear that someone is safe, are the most important moments.”

Still, a sense of hope persists amid the tension. “Without a doubt, it will get better. The moment Iran no longer has a nuclear weapon, it will be a different world. The dismantling of the largest state sponsor of terror will stop its proxy networks. Israel is fighting for ourselves, for the Middle East, and for the entire world,” she said firmly. For now, Haifa stands strong—sleep-deprived but resolute, leaning on grit, preparedness, and the belief that peace will eventually return.

ALSO READ: Iran Rejects Nuclear Negotiations With US While Israeli Attacks Continue, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says

Tags: civilians in haifahaifa
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?