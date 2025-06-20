No One Has Slept Properly Since The War Began: Civilians In Haifa Describe Life Under Fire

As Israel remains on high alert amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, News X’s Bryan Thomas speaks to Tal Hurtuv, Haifa—a coastal city now bracing for fresh threats every few hours. “In a way, it is like everywhere else in Israel, where every town or village is on high alert,” said Tal Hurtuv, a resident of Haifa. “But bigger cities are more important targets for the enemy, so people like me, who live in Haifa, get more alerts.”

The city, like much of Israel, is enduring wave after wave of missile and drone sirens, with little rest in between. “Sometimes it’s one alert after another, sometimes a few hours in between. No one has really slept properly since the war broke out.”

Despite the constant threat, a structured emergency response system is credited with saving countless lives. “When civilians follow the instructions of the army, the results show that despite the large collateral damage to buildings, many, many deaths have been prevented,” Hurtuv explained. “We get alerts on time and know exactly what to do. That said, there is no absolute protection. We cannot become complacent.” Asked whether she feels scared, she replied, “I’m not scared, but yes, when the sirens go off, there’s stress until the attack is over. I worry about friends and family—those first phone calls to check in, to hear that someone is safe, are the most important moments.”

Still, a sense of hope persists amid the tension. “Without a doubt, it will get better. The moment Iran no longer has a nuclear weapon, it will be a different world. The dismantling of the largest state sponsor of terror will stop its proxy networks. Israel is fighting for ourselves, for the Middle East, and for the entire world,” she said firmly. For now, Haifa stands strong—sleep-deprived but resolute, leaning on grit, preparedness, and the belief that peace will eventually return.

ALSO READ: Iran Rejects Nuclear Negotiations With US While Israeli Attacks Continue, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says