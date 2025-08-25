LIVE TV
Home > World > Norway Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Uncertain Peace Talks

Norway Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Uncertain Peace Talks

Norway confirmed its financial backing for Ukraine into next year as a diplomatic wave flanked stalled US peace talks. Jonas Gahr Store vowed funds for Patriot air-defense systems, while Ukraine faces drone strikes. International support continues to flow in Kyiv.

Norway has pledged military and humanitarian support to Ukraine amid stalled US peace push. (Photo: X/@jonasgahrstore)
Norway has pledged military and humanitarian support to Ukraine amid stalled US peace push. (Photo: X/@jonasgahrstore)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 25, 2025 18:22:05 IST

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store affirmed on Monday that Norway’s multi-billion-dollar military and civilian support for Ukraine will continue into next year even as US efforts under President Donald Trump’s administration toward a peace settlement remain unclear, The Associated Press reported

During his visit to Kyiv, Store joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press event where he emphasised that Ukraine is “defending a critical principle on the European level” by resisting Russia’s territorial grabs. Norway shares border with Russia.

Diplomatic Surge in Kyiv

Store’s visit comes amid a wave of high-profile international visits as concerns mount over peace talks spearheaded by the US, as part of which Trump is believed to be evaluating his next steps. 

Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg joined Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv and was set to meet with Zelenskyy that day. Other recent visitors include Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who pledged CAD two billion in aid, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Germany’s Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, who arrived on Monday to explore how Germany could aid in peace planning.

Norway Boosts Ukraine’s Air Defense

Highlighting Norway’s new contribution, Store announced about seven billion kroner ($695 million) will be provided for air defense systems, as reported by AP. This includes funding — jointly with Germany — for two US-made Patriot missile systems and additional radar capabilities.

Drone Warfare Intensifies

While diplomatic efforts move forward, the battlefield remains volatile. Ukrainian Air Force said that 104 Russian strike and decoy drones targetted northern and eastern regions overnight, though no casualties were immediately reported. In retaliation, Ukraine’s long-range drone strikes continued, hitting oil refineries and transport hubs in Russia, and even causing flight disruptions: an Egyptian plane was diverted when a St. Petersburg airport briefly closed due to drone threats. Russia, in turn, claimed that the country’s forces intercepted 23 Ukrainian drones over seven regions.

Tags: russia-ukraine warUkraine news

Norway Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Uncertain Peace Talks

Norway Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Uncertain Peace Talks

Norway Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Uncertain Peace Talks
Norway Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Uncertain Peace Talks
Norway Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Uncertain Peace Talks
Norway Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Amid Uncertain Peace Talks

