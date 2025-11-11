Donald Trump Calls Erika Kirk Forward, Kisses Her Weeks After JD Vance’s Viral Hug, Internet Erupts| WATCH

President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged Erika Kirk during an Oval Office event on Monday, calling her forward and giving her a kiss on the cheek. The moment came two months after the fatal shooting of her husband, Charlie Kirk, 31, while he attended a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on September 10.

Erika Kirk, 36, assumed the role of CEO of Turning Point USA after his assassination, which prompted nationwide debate on free speech and political violence. A large, nationally televised funeral followed, drawing top Republican figures, including President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who delivered remarks. Since then, Republican lawmakers have moved in various ways to commemorate the conservative activist’s legacy.

Erika Kirk’s Close Bond With Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance

In recent weeks, Erika Kirk has spoken openly about the personal support she has received from Vice President Vance, 41, and Second Lady Usha Vance, 39, describing the relationship as deeply meaningful after her husband’s death.

Speaking on Fox News shortly before an emotional appearance with the vice president, she said the Vance family had shown her “genuine love.”

“He’s been a blessing,” she told host Jesse Watters. “Him and Usha, they are the most incredible people. Incredible, with such genuine love.”

She added, “I mean, just everything they did for us was so humanized. They just, they were there for us. They’ve been there for us.”

Trump called for Erika Kirk and kissed her on the cheek in the Oval Office today pic.twitter.com/xHFFMINT12 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 10, 2025

Emotional Tribute During University Tour

In late October, Erika Kirk resumed a previously scheduled Turning Point USA tour at the University of Mississippi. She said her decision to continue the events honored her late husband’s plans.

“We just wanted to keep everything in motion that Charlie wanted,” she said. She added, “With everything that JD and Usha did for myself and Charlie afterwards, how could you not?”

Her speech that night centered on her husband’s political mission and legacy. However, one remark drew widespread attention online.

“No one will ever replace my husband, but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD Vance. I do,” she told the audience. “And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

Viral Hug Sparks Online Discussion

After her remarks, Vice President Vance joined her on stage. The two shared a prolonged embrace, during which she placed her hand on the back of his head and he briefly rested his hands on her hips. The exchange quickly circulated on social media, prompting debate over whether the interaction was appropriate.

Body language analysts also weighed in, with some suggesting the gesture demonstrated a notably close personal connection, fueling speculation and public commentary.

