Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

Fresh clashes erupted along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border as both sides exchanged heavy fire, just days after announcing a temporary pause in hostilities. The escalation comes as Islamabad prepares to host key talks between the United States and Iran.The violence broke out on Sunday, the same day Pakistan hosted regional powers to discuss de-escalation in the Middle East.

Authorities reported that both sides deployed heavy artillery and advanced weaponry, targeting areas in Afghanistan’s Kunar province and Pakistan’s bordering Bajur district.According to Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban administration in Kabul, Pakistani shelling resulted in at least one death and left 16 others injured, most of them women and children.

On the other hand, Pakistani security officials stated that their forces acted in response to aggressive firing from across the border. They denied deliberately targeting civilian areas and chose to remain anonymous due to lack of media authorisation. The Pakistani military has not yet issued an official statement.

Airstrike Claims Spark Controversy

Kabul recently alleged that over 400 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation facility in the Afghan capital earlier this month, an incident that triggered widespread outrage before the temporary ceasefire was announced.

Pakistan, however, strongly rejected these claims, asserting that its operations were carefully aimed at militant hideouts and infrastructure linked to terrorist groups.

Ceasefire Uncertainty After Eid Pause

A brief pause in hostilities had been agreed upon during the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr, following appeals from countries like Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. However, Pakistan announced the end of the ceasefire last week.

Afghanistan has yet to officially clarify whether it continues to observe the truce.

Mutual Accusations Fuel Ongoing Tensions

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of sheltering extremist groups responsible for attacks within Pakistan. Kabul has denied these allegations, maintaining that Pakistan’s security challenges stem from internal issues rather than cross-border involvement.

( Inputs from Reuters )

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