Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound 700kg meth case nz Cricket Beast Life Brand IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding viral video Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged heavy cross-border fire days after a temporary ceasefire, escalating tensions in the region. The clashes come as Islamabad prepares to host crucial talks between the United States and Iran, raising concerns over stability.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 30, 2026 13:24:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

 Fresh clashes erupted along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border as both sides exchanged heavy fire, just days after announcing a temporary pause in hostilities. The escalation comes as Islamabad prepares to host key talks between the United States and Iran.The violence broke out on Sunday, the same day Pakistan hosted regional powers to discuss de-escalation in the Middle East. 

Authorities reported that both sides deployed heavy artillery and advanced weaponry, targeting areas in Afghanistan’s Kunar province and Pakistan’s bordering Bajur district.According to Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesperson for the Taliban administration in Kabul, Pakistani shelling resulted in at least one death and left 16 others injured, most of them women and children.

On the other hand, Pakistani security officials stated that their forces acted in response to aggressive firing from across the border. They denied deliberately targeting civilian areas and chose to remain anonymous due to lack of media authorisation. The Pakistani military has not yet issued an official statement.

You Might Be Interested In

Airstrike Claims Spark Controversy

Kabul recently alleged that over 400 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation facility in the Afghan capital earlier this month, an incident that triggered widespread outrage before the temporary ceasefire was announced.

Pakistan, however, strongly rejected these claims, asserting that its operations were carefully aimed at militant hideouts and infrastructure linked to terrorist groups.

Ceasefire Uncertainty After Eid Pause

A brief pause in hostilities had been agreed upon during the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr, following appeals from countries like Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. However, Pakistan announced the end of the ceasefire last week.

Afghanistan has yet to officially clarify whether it continues to observe the truce.

Mutual Accusations Fuel Ongoing Tensions

Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of sheltering extremist groups responsible for attacks within Pakistan. Kabul has denied these allegations, maintaining that Pakistan’s security challenges stem from internal issues rather than cross-border involvement.

( Inputs from Reuters )

 Also Read: Inside the Attack That Killed Khamenei: The Strike, Family Casualties And The End Of Iran’s Regime As Nation Faces Uncertain Political Future

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bajur district shellingcivilian casualties Afghanistan shellingcross border firing Pakistan AfghanistanKunar province attackPakistan Afghanistan firing newsPakistan-Afghanistan border clashTaliban Pakistan tensionsUS Iran talks Islamabad

RELATED News

Who Is Baltej Singh? Nephew of Indira Gandhi Assassin Named Mastermind in New Zealand’s Biggest Rs 180 Crore Meth Smuggling Case After Court Lifts Secrecy

Who Is Mohamad Safa? Diplomat Resigns United Nations After Claiming ‘UN Is Preparing For Possible Nuclear Weapon Use In Iran’; Alleges Officials Are Backing A ‘Powerful Lobby’

After ‘Take The Oil’ Remark, Is Donald Trump Considering A High-Risk Military Strike To Seize Iran’s Uranium Stockpile At Isfahan And Natanz Amid Rising Tensions?

KitKat Heist in Europe: 12 Tonnes of KitKat Stolen in Transit to Poland, Over 413,793 Chocolate Bars Missing; Internet Says ‘Nobody Gets a Break’

Will Trump’s ‘Take The Oil’ Remark Lead To Military Action In Iran’s Kharg Island? Global Oil Supply At Risk As Concerns Rise Amid Troop Build-Up

LATEST NEWS

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

Black Monday: Stock Market Bloodbath As Sensex Crashes 1,200 Points, Nifty Near 22,450; Investors Lose Rs 5 Lakh Crore – Here Are The Key Factors Behind Market Decline

PSL Ball-Tampering Controversy: Fakhar Zaman to Face Up to 2-Match Ban? Will Shaheen Afridi Continue as Lahore Qalandars Captain Amid PSL 2026 Row? — Reports

GUJCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Shortly at gseb.org, How to Raise Objections And Download Answer Key

Hardik Pandya Gifts ₹1.7 Crore Mercedes-Benz V-Class to Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After ₹12 Crore Ferrari Purchase

Utsav Dholakia, India’s Renowned Fashion Choreographer, Leads Chrysalis 2026 with Visionary Runway Direction

Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

CTET February 2026 Result Expected Shortly, Check Scorecard And Direct Result Link at ctet.nic.in

IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding: Mother ‘Breastfeeds’ Son In Rajasthani Ritual Before Baraat, Grabs Attention; Social Media Asks, ‘What Kind Of Tradition Is This?’

Bhavika Maheshwari of Surat raises Indian Flag Across the Asia with Cultural Impact

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured
Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured
Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured
Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash: Heavy Firing in Kunar, Bajaur After Ceasefire Pause, Civilians Injured

QUICK LINKS