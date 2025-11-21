LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Boiler Blast: 15 Killed, 7 Injured In Massive Explosion In Faisalabad, Probe On

A boiler explosion at a glue-making factory in Faisalabad killed at least 15 workers and injured seven others, causing massive damage and panic in the area. Police arrested the factory manager and launched a search for the owner as investigations into the cause of the blast began.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 21, 2025 16:14:09 IST

A major industrial accident in eastern Pakistan killed at least 15 workers on Friday after a boiler exploded at a glue-making factory in Faisalabad. The blast injured seven others and caused heavy damage to the building. Police said they arrested the factory manager soon after the incident and launched a search for the factory owner, who fled from the site.

The explosion also damaged nearby houses and triggered panic among residents as flames spread across parts of the facility. Local authorities immediately reached the spot and began rescue and relief work. 

Police Search for Factory Owner

Police officials confirmed that an investigation had begun to determine the cause of the explosion, which remains unknown. Local administrator Raja Jahangir said the blast severely shook the surrounding area, damaging structures and creating chaos.

Inspector Mohammad Aslam added that experts had started examining the site to assess safety lapses. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her condolences to the victims’ families and directed health officials to provide the best medical treatment to the injured employees. Relief teams continued to work through the day to clear debris and secure the area.

Industrial safety remains a major concern in Pakistan, where weak enforcement of regulations often leads to factory fires and machinery accidents. Faisalabad, a key industrial city, has witnessed similar incidents in recent years. In 2024, a boiler blast at a textile mill injured more than a dozen workers.

Last week, a separate explosion at a firecrackers factory in Karachi killed four people, raising fresh questions about workplace safety inspections. Officials said they would review safety rules and monitor factories more closely to prevent such incidents in the future.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 4:14 PM IST
QUICK LINKS