Home > World > 'Wipe My A** With…': Ex CIA Officer Mocks 'Letter' From Imran Khan's Party, Demands Apology Over His Statement Calling India Stronger Than Pakistan

‘Wipe My A** With…’: Ex CIA Officer Mocks ‘Letter’ From Imran Khan’s Party, Demands Apology Over His Statement Calling India Stronger Than Pakistan

Ex-CIA officer John Kiriakou revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sent him a letter demanding an apology for his remarks on India and Pakistan’s military strength. Kiriakou said he rejected the demand with a direct and harsh reply.

Published: November 21, 2025 15:34:23 IST

Former CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou sparked a new controversy after he revealed that Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tried to pressure him into offering an apology for his comments on the military strength of India and Pakistan. 

Kiriakou stated that PTI sent him a formal letter demanding that he retract his remarks. He said the request came soon after he spoke publicly about how India held a stronger position in a conventional conflict. He claimed the letter criticised his statements and insisted that he apologise to Imran Khan, party members, and the people of Pakistan.

Kiriakou said he immediately rejected the apology demand after receiving the letter. According to him, he told PTI officials that he would treat the letter with complete disregard. He revealed that he sent a direct email refusing their request and used harsh language while dismissing the demand. He added that once he sent his reply, he never heard from PTI again. Kiriakou said he ignored legal advice that suggested he avoid responding and instead chose to send a firm rejection to close the matter.

Kiriakou Said India Would Win a Conventional War

John Kiriakou, who served 15 years with the CIA as an analyst and later as chief of counterterrorism operations in Pakistan, had earlier commented on the India–Pakistan military balance. During a four-day period of heightened tensions between the two countries, he told ANI that India would win a conventional war due to its larger population and stronger capability.

He stressed that he was not referring to nuclear weapons but only to traditional military strength. His remarks quickly spread online and drew strong reactions in Pakistan from social media users and political supporters.

Following his remarks, Kiriakou faced widespread online abuse from several social media users in Pakistan. He said many accounts targeted him and issued threats.

He added that he could not keep count of the threats he received after his interview. According to him, the pressure increased when PTI’s leadership became involved in the matter. Since March 2023, former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has been leading the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The party leadership sent him a letter condemning his comments “in the strongest possible terms” and sought an immediate apology.

Apology Letter Demanded !

The letter, sent under the PTI president’s name, demanded that Kiriakou apologise to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, to party members, and to the people of Pakistan. The communication criticised his statement on India’s conventional edge and said he had disrespected Pakistan’s institutions.

Kiriakou said the letter asked him to publicly withdraw his words. He recalled that the message stated the party would not accept his comments without a clear apology. He said the language of the letter indicated that PTI wanted him to reverse his position immediately.

In a podcast uploaded on November 18, Kiriakou described the entire incident and explained why he chose to answer sharply. He said his lawyer advised him to ignore the letter and maintain a low profile.

However, Kiriakou decided to respond directly to the PTI president instead of discarding the demand. He said he sent a brief message refusing the apology and used harsh words to convey his reply. According to him, he wanted to close the issue immediately. After sending the email, he did not receive any further messages or warnings from PTI officials.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 3:34 PM IST
