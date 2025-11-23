LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump Afshan Syal india mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast air-pollution Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

The French Navy said the article contained 'extensive misinformation and disinformation.' It clarified that Captain Launay had never agreed to any form of publication of such remarks.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 16:09:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

Pakistan’s latest attempt to push anti-India propaganda has backfired once again. In an embarrassing development for Islamabad, the French Navy has publicly dismissed a Pakistani media report that falsely claimed Indian Rafale jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor in May.

The controversy began after Pakistan’s Geo TV published an article quoting a so-called French naval commander named Captain “Jacques” Launay. The report suggested that Launay had praised Pakistan’s handling of the conflict and confirmed that Indian Rafale aircraft were downed. The article even claimed the comments were made during an international Indo-Pacific conference.

But the French Navy exposed the report as fabricated. Sharing a screenshot of the Geo TV article, the Marine Nationale labelled it “FAKENEWS,” making it clear that the statements attributed to the commander never took place.

The French Navy said the article contained “extensive misinformation and disinformation.” It clarified that Captain Launay had never agreed to any form of publication of such remarks. When he was asked about Operation Sindoor, he neither confirmed nor denied any loss of Indian aircraft. He also declined to comment on any alleged jamming of Indian Rafales by Chinese systems.

Adding to the embarrassment, the French Navy pointed out a basic factual error in the report: the commander’s name was wrong. His correct first name is Yvan, not “Jacques.” They further noted that his role is limited to commanding the French naval air station where Rafale Marine aircraft are based.

This is not the first time Pakistan has tried to use misleading narratives to project military superiority over India. During Operation Sindoor, Islamabad was quick to circulate false claims about downing Indian jets in an attempt to shape global perception.

Operation Sindoor was India’s massive military response in May, launched to avenge the killing of tourists in Pahalgam. India’s military described the operation as a major success, stating that Pakistan sought a ceasefire after suffering heavy losses.

ALSO READ: US Report Reveals Shocking Details On India’s Rafale: Bankrupt Pakistan’s Close Friend China Ran AI Disinformation Campaign After Operation Sindoor

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 4:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: french navyoperation sindoorpakistanRafale fighter jet

RELATED News

Who Is Errol Musk? Inside The Life, Sexual Abuse Controversies And Net Worth Of Elon Musk’s Father

Nigeria Faces One Of Its Worst School Abductions As 315 Taken Hostage

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

‘Agree To US Peace Plan On Ukraine-Russia War Or Fight Your Little Heart Out’: Trump Warns Zelensky

Several International Airlines Cancel Flights To And From Venezuela, After U.S. FAA Issues Warning Of ‘Potentially Hazardous Situation’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana’s Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely

How Can Max Verstappen Win Driver’s World Championship 2025 After Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri’s Disqualification From Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025?

Who Is Yasin Malik? Key Witness Identifies Separatist Leader As Main Shooter In 1990 J&K Air Force Attack

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed Indefinitely: Did Her Father Suffer Heart Attack? Here’s What We Know

Smriti Mandhana Ditches Shy Avatar For Pre-Wedding Dance With Palash Muchhal, See Fans Reaction

Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

Tragic Loss in Nagpur: Teen Girl Ends Life After Parents Refuse Her Phone Access

Who Is Wing Commander Afshan? Wife Of The Pilot Who Died During Dubai Air Show Breaks Down In Uniform During Husband’s Last Rites, Watch Heartbreaking Video!

F1 Turns Chaotic As Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Thrown Out Of Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025, Check New Race Table

‘Spitting Everywhere, Dirtiest City I’ve Ever Seen’: Aussie YouTuber’s Blunt Take On His India Visit Goes Viral

Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…
Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…
Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…
Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

QUICK LINKS