Pakistan Exposed: French Navy Slams Islamabad’s Misinformation On Operation Sindoor, Calls Rafale Claims…

Pakistan’s latest attempt to push anti-India propaganda has backfired once again. In an embarrassing development for Islamabad, the French Navy has publicly dismissed a Pakistani media report that falsely claimed Indian Rafale jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor in May.

The controversy began after Pakistan’s Geo TV published an article quoting a so-called French naval commander named Captain “Jacques” Launay. The report suggested that Launay had praised Pakistan’s handling of the conflict and confirmed that Indian Rafale aircraft were downed. The article even claimed the comments were made during an international Indo-Pacific conference.

But the French Navy exposed the report as fabricated. Sharing a screenshot of the Geo TV article, the Marine Nationale labelled it “FAKENEWS,” making it clear that the statements attributed to the commander never took place.

The French Navy said the article contained “extensive misinformation and disinformation.” It clarified that Captain Launay had never agreed to any form of publication of such remarks. When he was asked about Operation Sindoor, he neither confirmed nor denied any loss of Indian aircraft. He also declined to comment on any alleged jamming of Indian Rafales by Chinese systems.

[#FAKENEWS] These statements were attributed to Captain Launay who never gave his consent for any form of publication.

The article contains extensive misinformation and disinformation. pic.twitter.com/crVrFFABkx — Marine nationale (@MarineNationale) November 22, 2025

Adding to the embarrassment, the French Navy pointed out a basic factual error in the report: the commander’s name was wrong. His correct first name is Yvan, not “Jacques.” They further noted that his role is limited to commanding the French naval air station where Rafale Marine aircraft are based.

This is not the first time Pakistan has tried to use misleading narratives to project military superiority over India. During Operation Sindoor, Islamabad was quick to circulate false claims about downing Indian jets in an attempt to shape global perception.

Operation Sindoor was India’s massive military response in May, launched to avenge the killing of tourists in Pahalgam. India’s military described the operation as a major success, stating that Pakistan sought a ceasefire after suffering heavy losses.

