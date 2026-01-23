‘Pehle Bheek, Phir Peace’: Terror-Linked, Bankrupt Pakistan Mocked Online As Shehbaz Sharif ‘Begging’ Trump At Davos Goes Viral

Pakistan formally endorsed US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza at the Davos, Switzerland, signing ceremony, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif present on stage during the announcement.

The move signals Islamabad’s alignment with a US-backed post-war framework for Gaza, even as uncertainty remains over how political backing might translate into tangible action on the ground.

Despite an invitation from US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India chose not to attend the ceremony. The event saw the US leader once again claim credit for the May 10, 2025, ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s formal endorsement became fodder for social media, shifting focus from diplomacy to memes. While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stood on stage in Davos, viral posts and memes flooded X, with users mocking Sharif’s body language and claiming he appeared ot be “begging” Trump- turning a high-level geopolitical moment into a trending online spectacle.

One user commented, “The mother of all ironies: Trump, Shehbaz Sharif & others signed the ‘Board of Peace Charter’. Tell me a better joke than this. I’m waiting.”

Second user wrote, “The real joke is that Shehbaz Sharif signed a deal that leaves Pakistan staring at a $1B bill. First he will have to go begging, then pay up. No shortcut, no leverage. Just Tail-Chatai”

Third user said, “That is exactly what Shehbaz is trying to say to his father, Mr. Trump Is ghareeb ki majboor hai.”

Another user commented, “Now Pakistan has to beg for 1 billion dollars loan to join board of peace charter.”, “The same Pakistan that exports instability, terror apologists and lectures others on peace—now holding a pen at Davos like a Nobel contender…..

And Trump, who spent years calling out Pakistan, suddenly discovering symbolic unity on a blue backdrop…..”

US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Border of Peace” for Gaza, an initiative that excludes Palestinian representation and is designed to supervise the second phase of his 20-point Gaza roadmap. The framework focuses on governance, reconstruction, investment, funding mobilisation, and regional coordination.

Central to the proposal is the creation of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF), tasked with overseeing demilitarisation, humanitarian assistance, and on-ground security, potentially involving participating countries in operational roles within Gaza.

The propped board includes Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco, along with several nations from Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America.

