Home > World > PoJK Activist Accuses Pakistan Army of Orchestrating Mass Displacement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under ‘Cleanup Operation’ Pretext

PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has accused the Pakistan Army of carrying out a large-scale military offensive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the pretext of a "cleanup operation" against terrorists.

Credit - X/@amjadmirza341
Credit - X/@amjadmirza341

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 11, 2025 16:59:59 IST

PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has accused the Pakistan Army of carrying out a large-scale military offensive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the pretext of a “cleanup operation” against terrorists, targeting innocent civilians and forcing mass displacement.

Amjad Ayub Mirza’s allegations 

Speaking via a video message, Mirza alleged that locals in various districts, including North and South Waziristan as well as Bajaur, have been given just three days to harvest their crops and abandon their homes. He warned that the real motive behind these orders is to depopulate Pashtun villages situated on resource-rich lands containing gas, gold, copper, uranium, and lithium.

According to Mirza, official notices from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government have threatened legal action against landowners who fail to clear their crops within the stipulated time. He claimed that security forces have offered the Bajaur tribes three “options”: cut their crops, vacate their homes for one or two days, or “save themselves” during the operation, which he described as an “open threat” of indiscriminate military action, including possible carpet bombing.

“The real terrorist is the Pakistan Army itself,” Mirza asserted, accusing the military of years of oppression, displacement, and destruction in Pashtun areas. He linked these alleged operations to a broader plan to remove Pashtuns from their ancestral lands and exploit their natural resources.

Mirza also referred to a recent clash in South Waziristan, in which a 14-year-old boy was killed, and reported that multiple drone attacks and explosions have targeted Frontier Constabulary posts in Bannu. In one incident, the wife of a Frontier Constabulary officer died en route to the hospital after sustaining injuries during an attack.

The activist further highlighted alleged corruption within local administrative ranks, citing an incident where an account officer in South Waziristan was accused of embezzling crores of rupees from the General Provident (GP) fund of police department employees, as well as misappropriating weapons.

He reiterated claims by local leader Maulana Khan Zaid, who had stated that North Waziristan alone holds over 20 trillion cubic feet of gas and 500 million barrels of oil, resources Mirza believes are central to the ongoing displacement. Mirza concluded by criticising the lack of strategic direction in Pashtun resistance movements, urging communities to focus their struggle against what he described as systemic state oppression. (ANI)

