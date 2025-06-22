Praise from Israel, Warnings from the UN: How Did Global Leaders React To U.S. Strikes on Iran?

Sunday’s U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s top nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—sparked sharp and mixed reactions around the globe. While Israel hailed the operation as historic, international organizations like the United Nations and several countries, including Mexico, Venezuela, and Cuba, called it a dangerous escalation that could threaten global peace.

Israel Stands Firmly Behind Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the first to speak out in full support of President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran.

In a recorded video statement, Netanyahu said, “Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history… History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

Netanyahu’s reaction was clear: he sees the U.S. operation as not just a military action, but a major turning point in preventing Iran from developing nuclear arms.

UN Chief: “A Dangerous Escalation”

In stark contrast, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a grave warning about the possible fallout from the strikes. “I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today,” Guterres said in a strongly worded statement.

He called the incident a “direct threat to international peace and security” and urged all countries involved to back down from further conflict. “There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control—with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world… There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”

Guterres’s comments highlighted the fears shared by many global leaders—that the conflict could spiral into something much bigger and more dangerous.

Venezuela Slams the U.S. and Israel

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil didn’t mince words in his reaction, condemning the strike outright and blaming both the U.S. and Israel. “Venezuela condemns U.S. military aggression against Iran and demands an immediate cessation of hostilities,” Gil posted on Telegram. “The bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran… is categorically condemned.”

Venezuela, a longtime critic of U.S. foreign policy, called the attack “aggression” and said it threatened to push the world deeper into crisis.

China’s Reaction To US Airstrike On Iran

Through state media, China denounced the US attacks and warned that Washington might be making the same geopolitical errors it has in the past. China’s state broadcaster’s foreign-language division, CGTN, called the US decision “a dangerous turning point” in a quick commentary.

In reference to the 2003 Iraq war, the opinion said, “History has repeatedly shown that military interventions in the Middle East often produce unintended consequences, including prolonged conflicts and regional destabilization.”

It claimed that the best chance for Middle East security is a calm, diplomatic strategy that values communication over armed conflict.

Mexico Urges Return to Diplomacy

The Mexican Foreign Ministry responded with a call for calm and dialogue. “The ministry urgently calls for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict,” it posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Reiterating its constitutional commitment to peace and non-violence, Mexico stressed the importance of de-escalation and peaceful coexistence among countries in the region. “The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority.”

Cuba Warns of “Irreversible Consequences”

Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel also issued a strong condemnation of the U.S. strikes via social media. “We strongly condemn the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East,” he wrote on X.

He described the attack as a “serious violation” of both the UN Charter and international law, adding that the consequences of such aggression could be “irreversible.”

The reactions from around the world show just how divided the global community is over the Iran crisis. While some see Trump’s strike as a necessary move to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions, others believe it could open the door to a wider war with far-reaching consequences.