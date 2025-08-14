LIVE TV
‘Probably No’: Trump Unsure About Convincing Putin to Stop Ukraine Strikes

US President Donald Trump doubts he can persuade Vladimir Putin to stop attacking civilians in Ukraine, citing past failed talks. Ahead of their Aug 15 Alaska meeting, he warned of “very severe consequences” if Russia refuses peace. A second summit with Zelenskyy is planned only if progress is made.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 14, 2025 05:01:44 IST

US President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about his ability to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine during their upcoming meeting in Alaska.

When asked if he believed he could persuade Putin to halt such attacks, Trump said, “Well, I’ll tell you what, I’ve had that conversation with him. I’ve had a lot of good conversations with him. Then I go home and I see that a rocket hit a nursing home or a rocket hit an apartment building and people are lying dead in the streets.”

Trump Seeks to End the War But Remains Unconvinced About Putin

“So I guess the answer to that is no, because I’ve had this conversation. I want to end the war. It’s Biden’s war, but I want to end it. I’ll be very proud to end this war, along with the five other wars I ended. But I guess the answer to that is probably no,” the US president said.

Trump made the remarks during his visit to the Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday (local time).

He also warned Putin of “very severe consequences” if Russia doesn’t agree to stop the war with Ukraine after their meeting in Alaska on August 15. “Yes. There will be consequences. I don’t have to say (on the type of consequences). There will be very severe consequences,” said Trump.

The Alaska meeting aims to discuss a potential ceasefire and peace negotiations. Trump has proposed a second summit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, contingent on meaningful progress toward ending the war.

Trump Remains Open to Second Meeting but Only if He is Sure of Peace

“If the first meeting goes okay, we will have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately. We will have a quick second meeting between President Putin, President Zelenskyy, and me if they would like to have me there…,” Trump said.

However, the US president added that this second meeting will not take place if he does not hear the answers he wants.

“There may be no second meeting because if I feel that it’s not appropriate to have it because I didn’t get the answers that we have to have, then we are not going to have a second meeting,” said Trump.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Tense Alaska Meet Incoming? Trump Ponders Raising Court Hacking Scandal with Putin

