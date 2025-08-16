Putin Says He And Trump Reached ‘Understanding’ On Ukraine, Warns Europe Not To…

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that he and United States President Donald Trump had reached an “understanding” regarding the conflict in Ukraine, while cautioning Europe not to “torpedo” the progress made.

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Lasts For Over Two Hours

Both leaders held talks for approximately two and a half hours in Alaska, focusing primarily on potential resolutions to the war in Ukraine. While both sides described the discussions as “constructive,” no specific details were provided about the finer points of their conversation.

Putin emphasized that the agreements reached during the meeting could act as a foundation for both resolving the Ukraine crisis and restoring relations between Russia and the United States.

“I expect that today’s agreements will become a reference point, not only for solving the Ukrainian problem, but will also launch the restoration of business-like, pragmatic relations between Russia and the United States,” Putin said.

What Donald Trump Said About The Alaska Meeting

President Trump described the Alaska summit as “extremely productive,” though he clarified that a final deal to end the war had not yet been reached.

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said during a press conference in Anchorage, standing alongside Putin.

He added that while there were “many, many points” on which both leaders had agreed, a few major issues were still unresolved.

Donald Trump Hints At A Significant Disagreement

“There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven’t quite gotten there but we’ve made some headway,” Trump said.

Trump further noted that while most disagreements were minor, one remained “significant.”

“Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there,” he said.

