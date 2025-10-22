LIVE TV
Home > World > Raptors, Maple Leafs adjust game times for World Series

Raptors, Maple Leafs adjust game times for World Series

Raptors, Maple Leafs adjust game times for World Series
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 20:32:56 IST

Raptors, Maple Leafs adjust game times for World Series

Toronto's professional hockey and basketball teams have adjusted game times to accommodate the Blue Jays' first World Series appearance in 32 years. The NBA's Toronto Raptors will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 p.m. ET. on Friday and the Houston Rockets at 6:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 29. The NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Buffalo Sabres at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and the Calgary Flames at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs and Raptors also will screen the World Series games on the Scotiabank Arena videoboard so fans can follow the action. "Toronto sports fans are undeniably some of the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to have the city's teams come together and give these fans an opportunity to experience a significant moment in our city's and nation's history," said Keith Pelley, President & CEO of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment. "Each of these game time changes are quite complicated and represent the cooperation of many stakeholders including the respective leagues, coaches and players of the Leafs, Raptors and opposing teams and broadcasters. We are grateful to them all for their assistance as we work to make this a very special moment for Toronto fans as we come together to support the Blue Jays." The World Series games against the Los Angeles Dodgers are all scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, starting with Game 1 on Friday night in Toronto. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 8:32 PM IST
Raptors, Maple Leafs adjust game times for World Series

