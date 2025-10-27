LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
Home > World > REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 19:53:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand

(Fixes typo in headline ) * Federal Reserve's rate decision anticipated this week * Capital Economic lowers end-2026 gold price forecast * Trump and Xi to discuss trade accord on Thursday By Anjana Anil and Pablo Sinha Oct 27 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell below $4,000 per ounce on Monday as signs of a thaw in U.S-China trade tensions reduced some of bullion's safe-haven appeal, while market participants awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. Spot gold was down 2.6% at $4,005.11 per ounce at 10:13 a.m. ET (1413 GMT), after briefly falling below the $4,000 per ounce mark earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down 2.9% at $4,019.00. In addition to technical selling, gold is "seeing a further decline because of an unwinding of trade tensions that had taken prices from $3,800 to $4,400 over the course of the first three weeks of October," said CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian. Gold, a traditional safe haven, climbed to a record high of $4,381.21/oz on October 20, but retreated 3.2% last week following hints of easing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Negotiators from the U.S. and China on Sunday outlined the framework for a deal to pause steeper American tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls. U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Thursday to further discuss a trade accord. Meanwhile, the market sees a 97% chance of a quarter basis point reduction at the Fed' meeting on Wednesday. Gold, being a non-yielding asset, typically performs well in a low-interest rate environment. While most analysts and investors see further highs for the yellow metal, even bringing $5,000/oz into view, some are sceptical about the sustainability of its recent huge rise. Capital Economics analysts on Monday lowered their gold price forecast to $3,500/oz for end-2026. Spot silver fell 3.8% to $46.75 per ounce, platinum eased 1.1% to $1,588.86, and palladium 1.3% to $1,409.47. (Reporting by Anjana Anil and Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 7:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

ATP Tour Rankings

Chile election poll shows leftist Jara losing to right-wing rivals in runoff

Travel Alert: US Announces New Entry, Exit Rules For Foreigners, Green Card Holders, What You Need To Know

BRIEF-Galaxy Agrico Exports Approves Sale Of Agricultural Equipments And Bearings Business

Javier Milei Wins High-Stakes Argentina Elections: Meet ‘The Chainsaw Man’ Who Takes Advice From His Dogs, Also A Trump Ally

LATEST NEWS

De Bruyne set for lengthy stint on the sidelines

US dollar slips as trade optimism boosts risk appetite

Winter Olympics to be a celebration of 'Armonia'

Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Bihar Campaign From October 29 Along With RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagatbandhan To Release Joint Manifesto

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

Congress Looking To Adopt For 2 Dy CM Formula For Karnataka During Reshuffling

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand

Planning to dress up for Halloween? Watch out when buying face paints

Winter Olympics to be a celebration of 'Armonia'

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand
REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand
REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand
REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $4,000 per ounce as US-China trade progress cools safe-haven demand

QUICK LINKS