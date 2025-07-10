Report Warns United Kingdom Against Multiple Iranian Threats

The UK Parliament’s intelligence and security commission has said that Iran is presenting a “rising” threat to the United Kingdom.

Urging the UK government to act quickly, the committee warned of a “sharp increase” in attacks against the opponents of the Iranian government in the UK.

Lord Beamish, the head of the committee, said that Iran poses multiple threats to the UK, its nationals, and its interests.

He added that Iranian intelligence services are highly equipped and the UK government must focus on “crisis management” with Iran.

The Report by UK Group Gathered Data Until August 2023

The report covered incidents up to August 2023 and stated that the counter to Iranian threats requires a long-term approach.

Moreover, the report added that although the Iranian activities are less strategic than Russia’s and China’s, its threats are largely unpredictable.

The committee also said that Iran is yet to develop a nuclear weapon but is likely to make one in the future. Moreover, it urged that Iran must not be allowed to become a nuclear power.

The report revealed that the UK sanctioned more than 1000 individuals linked to Iran by the end of August 2023.

Earlier in the month of May this year, British officials arrested three Iranians in the country under the National Security Act.

What Will The United Kingdom’s Response Be?

The officials said the men were conducting surveillance against a few journalists from Iran International.

In another case of counter-terrorism, the British police detained five Iranian nationals.

The rise in the number of such cases prompted UK Parliament to ponder if it should designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran as a terrorist organization.

Moreover, over 550 members of the UK Parliament and dignitaries inked a letter and called on the British government to label the IRGC a terrorist group.

However, during the Iran-Israel conflict, which later turned into the Iran-Israel and US conflict, the British prime minister urged discussion rather than an all-out war.

In 2024, MI5, the top British spy group, said that they, in combination with British police, disrupted at least 20 plots by Iranian-backed units to harm British individuals whom Tehran considered a threat to their regime.

