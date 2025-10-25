Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) questionable for Dolphins Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is questionable with a bruised left knee for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins. Penix was a limited practice participant for the third straight day on Friday. He indicated that he expects to play against Miami. Report: Storm to name Sonia Raman new head coach Sonia Raman is making history and switching coasts, leaving her assistant coaching role with the New York Liberty to become the new head coach of the Seattle Storm, ESPN reported on Friday. Raman, 51, agreed to a multi-year deal with the Storm and will be the first person of Indian origin to be a head coach in the WNBA, per the report. Raman was previously the first Indian-American woman to be an NBA assistant coach, holding that role with the Memphis Grizzlies (2020-24) before joining the Liberty's staff last season. NHL roundup: Sharks top Rangers in OT to post first win Will Smith scored 1:38 into overtime as the San Jose Sharks ended their season-opening six-game losing streak with a wild 6-5 victory over the host New York Rangers on Thursday night. Macklin Celebrini recorded his second career hat trick and also assisted on both of Smith's goals, tying his career high with a five-point night. Adam Gaudette also scored on a wide-open look in front of the net 1:58 into the contest for the Sharks, who were 0-4-2 in the losing streak. Motor racing-Pressure, but no panic as Piastri keeps calm and carries on If Oscar Piastri is feeling the heat, more than usual in the furnace of Mexico City's high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, McLaren's Formula One leader is doing a good job of hiding it. The 24-year-old has teammate Lando Norris breathing down his neck 14 points behind while Red Bull's resurgent champion Max Verstappen is biting great chunks out of his lead with five rounds remaining. Canadians rally around baseball's Blue Jays after Trump trade outburst Canadians hope baseball can bring them some joy on Friday night to counteract economic gloom as the Toronto Blue Jays take to their home field to start the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled U.S.-Canada trade talks. The success so far this year of Canada's only Major League Baseball team has spurred hope for millions of Canadians who feel beaten and bruised from months of political struggle with their next-door neighbour and long-term ally. Report: G Carter Hart signing 2-year deal with Knights Goaltender Carter Hart's professional tryout with the Vegas Golden Knights is expected to convert to a two-year, $4 million contract, TSN reported on Friday. Hart, one of five players acquitted of sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2018, agreed to a tryout contract with Vegas on Oct. 16. He has reported to the Henderson Silver Knights, the Golden Knights' American Hockey League affiliate. Unlimited Lamar: Jackson, Ravens optimistic after QB practices Friday Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since Sept. 26, but is listed as questionable for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Head coach John Harbaugh and the Baltimore staff will likely wait at least 24 hours to gauge how Jackson's injured right hamstring responds before confirming the expected: Jackson is back as the starter for the Ravens (1-5), who are in desperate need of a victory at home against the Bears. Flag football-Mexico's captain Flores sees stiff competition for Olympic qualifying Mexican national flag football team captain Diana Flores expects a fierce competition for Olympic qualifying, as the women's game grows rapidly around the world ahead of its Los Angeles 2028 debut. Mexico stunned the favourites United States to claim a second straight World Games gold this year 26-21, holding off a late charge from the nation that invented the sport but has no easy path to the top of the podium. G Joseph Woll rejoining Maple Leafs after personal leave Goaltender Joseph Woll is rejoining the Toronto Maple Leafs following an extended personal leave, the team announced. Woll's leave of absence to deal with a personal family matter began Sept. 23. The Maple Leafs did not provide a timeline for his return until revealing Friday that he would resume on-ice participation. Giants, Brian Daboll fined for interrupting Jaxson Dart concussion exam The New York Giants were fined $200,000 for violating the concussion protocol after rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart exited their Oct. 9 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL and NFLPA announced Friday. The league's joint investigation with the players' association found coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo breached the protocol during New York's Week 6 home win. Daboll and Skattebo entered the sideline medical tent to speak to Dart while doctors evaluated him, "creating the perception they were interfering" with the exam. Mac Jones to start vs. Texans, Brock Purdy out again Mac Jones will again be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers after Brock Purdy was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to his toe injury. It will mark the fourth straight game and sixth overall that Purdy has missed this season. He was injured in a Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and aggravated the toe during a Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

