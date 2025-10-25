RPT-Thai PM to travel to Malaysia for ceasefire deal, won't attend APEC Summit 

(Repeats to attach story to alerts) BANGKOK, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday said he would travel to Malaysia for the signing of an expanded ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. Anutin told reporters he would be in Kuala Lumpur to sign the deal on Sunday and would return to Thailand afterwards due to the death of the kingdom's Queen Mother Sirikit. He also said he would not attend next week's APEC Summit. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Thanadech Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

