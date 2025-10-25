LIVE TV
RPT-Thai PM to travel to Malaysia for ceasefire deal, won't attend APEC Summit 

RPT-Thai PM to travel to Malaysia for ceasefire deal, won't attend APEC Summit 

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 10:14:17 IST

(Repeats to attach story to alerts) BANGKOK, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday said he would travel to Malaysia for the signing of an expanded ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. Anutin told reporters he would be in Kuala Lumpur to sign the deal on Sunday and would return to Thailand afterwards due to the death of the kingdom's Queen Mother Sirikit. He also said he would not attend next week's APEC Summit. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Thanadech Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 10:14 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS