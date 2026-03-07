LIVE TV
18k gold price India-Iran energy security American citizens Iraq global shipping IDF strikes Iran Indian Oil dividend payment date Ajinkya Gandhe Brent crude ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War latest world news Balendra Shah agastya pandya
18k gold price India-Iran energy security American citizens Iraq global shipping IDF strikes Iran Indian Oil dividend payment date Ajinkya Gandhe Brent crude ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War latest world news Balendra Shah agastya pandya
Home > World > Russian President Vladimir Putin Talks to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Reaffirms the Stance of Immediate Ceasefire Amid Middle East Tensions

Russian President Putin conveyed condolences to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian after Khamenei’s assassination, reaffirming Russia’s call for immediate ceasefire, diplomatic resolution, and continued communication amid escalating Iran-U.S.-Israel tensions.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 7, 2026 05:42:12 IST

Telephonic Condolences to Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke via telephone with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Friday to convey condolences over the assassination of Supreme Leader Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, his family members, and senior military and political figures in Iran. According to Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Putin expressed “heartfelt condolences” and condemned the attacks attributed to U.S. and Israeli military action. The conversation underscored Russia’s position favoring an immediate cessation of hostilities and the rejection of force as a method to resolve disputes involving Iran or other Middle East conflicts.

Russia Advocates Diplomatic Resolution

During the telecon, Putin reiterated that resolving tensions through diplomacy remained Russia’s priority. He confirmed that Moscow maintained constant contact with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to stabilize the region. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that discussions would continue via multiple communication channels to ensure coordination and support for peaceful resolution.

Iran Appreciates Russian Support

Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia’s solidarity, highlighting that Iran is defending its sovereignty and independence amidst widespread attacks. The Iranian official also provided updates on the latest phase of military activity, emphasizing the country’s ongoing defensive measures. Both sides agreed to maintain regular communication to monitor developments and coordinate responses.

Escalating Regional Conflict

The diplomatic engagement comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following a joint U.S.-Israel military strike on February 28, which killed Khamenei and other senior figures in Iran. Known as Operation Epic Fury or Roaring Lion, the offensive targeted Iran’s key military sites, nuclear infrastructure, and leadership compounds. In retaliation, Iran launched multiple waves of drone and missile attacks across several Arab countries, hitting U.S. military bases and Israeli assets. Israel has continued its strikes on Tehran and expanded its operations to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah positions.

Global Concerns Rise

The conflict has raised alarms among regional and global powers, with several nations calling for restraint. Russia’s public diplomatic support signals Moscow’s attempt to stabilize the region and prevent further escalation. Analysts note that the ongoing hostilities risk widening the confrontation, potentially disrupting global energy supplies and further straining international relations in West Asia.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 5:40 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: ceasefireconflictdiplomacyirankhameneimasoud pezeshkianmiddle eastrussiavladimir putin

