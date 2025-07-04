Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > World > Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv

Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv

Russia bombarded Kyiv with over 500 drones and missiles overnight, injuring 23 and damaging railway infrastructure, reports suggest. Kyiv’s mayor, meanwhile, reported fires and destruction across six districts. Ukraine's air force claimed to have shot down most attacks, but fears grow as strikes intensify amid stalled peace talks.

Russia mounted an overnight drone assault on Kyiv, reportedly leaving 23 wounded and vital infrastructure severely damaged, as Ukraine's air defenses resisted intensely.
Russia mounted an overnight drone assault on Kyiv, reportedly leaving 23 wounded and vital infrastructure severely damaged, as Ukraine's air defenses resisted intensely. (Image courtesy: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 14:17:03 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Russia launched a massive overnight drone assault on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, injuring at least 23 people and causing fires and damage throughout the city, according to a report published by Reuters on Friday. The attacks began late Thursday and lasted over eight hours, with multiple waves hitting the city, the report said. 

A Long Night of Attacks on Kyiv

Russia fired 539 drones and 11 missiles aimed at Ukrainian territory, the report stated, citing Ukraine’s Air Force.

“The central point of the strikes was the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv!” the Air Force posted on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that 14 of the wounded were taken to the hospital, as damage extended over six of the city’s ten districts. Drone wreckage even set abalze a medical center in the green Holosiivskyi district, he said, according to Reuters.

Heavy Damage and Fierce Defenses

Drone attacks on Kyiv’s rail infrastructure damaged train tracks, leading to delays and rerouting of trains, Ukraine’s state railway Ukrzaliznytsia reported. Witnesses told the news agency of incessant blasts and volleys as Ukrainian air defenses attempted to intercept the drones.

Ukraine’s military claimed that it had downed 478 of the incoming drones and missiles, but harm and disruption in Kyiv persisted. Social media footage cited by the agency showed visuals of residents scrambling for cover, firemen fighting fires, and broken buildings with blown-in windows.

Conflict and Diplomacy Amid Violence

The attacks follow heightened Russian bombardments of Kyiv and escalating battles throughout Ukraine, including fatal shelling in the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where five were reportedly killed.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin made “no progress” toward ending the war, while Moscow vowed to continue pressing to find an end to the conflict’s “root causes.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is looking forward to speaking with Trump in the near future regarding US arms supplies, which were recently suspended by Washington.

ALSO READ: 5 Major Takeaways From Donald Trump’s Massive Tax Bill

Tags: Russia attack on KyivRussia drone attackrussia-ukraine warrussia-ukraine war news
Advertisement

More News

‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit
PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?