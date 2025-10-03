LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…

Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…

His comments came after US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Ukraine had requested the Tomahawk missiles and that Washington was considering the appeal.

Vladimir Putin (Photo: X/@KremlinRussia_E)
Vladimir Putin (Photo: X/@KremlinRussia_E)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 3, 2025 08:41:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a strong warning to the United States over possible plans to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, saying such a move would damage ties between Moscow and Washington but would not change the war’s outcome.

Speaking on Thursday, Putin said the use of Tomahawk missiles would mark a “new stage of escalation” and create direct risks for both countries. He also claimed that it would be “impossible” to operate such long-range weapons in Ukraine without the involvement of American military personnel.

His comments came after US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Ukraine had requested the Tomahawk missiles and that Washington was considering the appeal. However, according to a Reuters report, supplying these missiles may not be practical, as much of the stock is already allocated to the US Navy and other defence needs.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US is preparing to give Ukraine intelligence on Russian energy infrastructure. This could allow Kyiv to hit oil and gas facilities inside Russia, potentially reducing Moscow’s income from energy exports.

Addressing this, Putin said that while Tomahawk strikes could cause damage, Russian air defence systems would quickly adjust to counter the threat. “It will certainly not change the balance of force on the battlefield,” he said.

Putin also touched on recent diplomatic efforts, praising his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. He described the talks as a positive attempt to explore solutions to the Ukraine conflict and said he felt “comfortable” negotiating with Trump.

At the same time, Putin warned Western nations against seizing ships carrying Russian oil, calling such actions “piracy.” He added, “How do you deal with pirates? You destroy them.”

The Russian leader further mentioned the New START treaty, a nuclear arms control agreement signed in 2010. Putin said Moscow had offered to extend the pact with the United States before its scheduled expiration in February, signalling that arms control could still be a path for cooperation despite growing tensions.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Russian President Putin Thrashes Donald Trump Over…, Praises PM Modi, Says I Know Indian PM Won’t …

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 8:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1russiaukrainevladimir putin

RELATED News

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
US Government Shutdown Day 3: ‘Thousands’ Of Layoffs Soon? White House Warns…
Italy service sector growth strengthens in September, PMI shows
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Indian Markets Close Higher: Sensex Up 224 Points, Nifty Near 24,900
Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…

QUICK LINKS