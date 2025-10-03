Russia’s Vladimir Putin Warns US Over Tomahawk Missiles Supply To Ukraine, Says…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a strong warning to the United States over possible plans to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, saying such a move would damage ties between Moscow and Washington but would not change the war’s outcome.

Speaking on Thursday, Putin said the use of Tomahawk missiles would mark a “new stage of escalation” and create direct risks for both countries. He also claimed that it would be “impossible” to operate such long-range weapons in Ukraine without the involvement of American military personnel.

His comments came after US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Ukraine had requested the Tomahawk missiles and that Washington was considering the appeal. However, according to a Reuters report, supplying these missiles may not be practical, as much of the stock is already allocated to the US Navy and other defence needs.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US is preparing to give Ukraine intelligence on Russian energy infrastructure. This could allow Kyiv to hit oil and gas facilities inside Russia, potentially reducing Moscow’s income from energy exports.

Addressing this, Putin said that while Tomahawk strikes could cause damage, Russian air defence systems would quickly adjust to counter the threat. “It will certainly not change the balance of force on the battlefield,” he said.

Putin also touched on recent diplomatic efforts, praising his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. He described the talks as a positive attempt to explore solutions to the Ukraine conflict and said he felt “comfortable” negotiating with Trump.

At the same time, Putin warned Western nations against seizing ships carrying Russian oil, calling such actions “piracy.” He added, “How do you deal with pirates? You destroy them.”

The Russian leader further mentioned the New START treaty, a nuclear arms control agreement signed in 2010. Putin said Moscow had offered to extend the pact with the United States before its scheduled expiration in February, signalling that arms control could still be a path for cooperation despite growing tensions.

