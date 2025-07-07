SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility Wins FICCI 2025 BRICS Solution Award

Brazil,7th July 20205 – SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility, managed by IPE Global along with other awardees, wins FICCI 2025 BRICS Solution Award under the ‘Innovative Financing for Sustainability’ category. This honor acknowledges SAMRIDH’s pioneering work in strengthening India’s healthcare innovation ecosystem over the past five years.

Through a capital-plus approach, blending philanthropic, public, and commercial capital with end-to-end advisory, SAMRIDH has supported over 90 high-impact healthcare startups. As we transition into our next phase as SAMRIDH Impact Solutions, this award arrives at a critical juncture, broadening our focus to support innovations addressing development challenges beyond healthcare.

The Officials Express Happiness At The Win

Mr. Himanshu Sikka, Project Director, SAMRIDH Impact Solutions, whose strategic vision, enabling leadership and unwavering belief in collaborative problem-solving have guided our journey from inception to global recognition, says, “Our vision remains clear: to create inclusive systems, scale meaningful solutions, and drive sustainable impact through innovative financing.”

Mr. Ashwajit Singh, Founder & CEO, IPE Global Limited, adds on “This is an extremely prestigious award and has been possible due to the hard work and commitment of the entire SAMRIDH team. We are grateful to our incredible team, partners, and innovators who made this possible. Here’s to creating more inclusive systems and sustainable impact!”

A celebratory shout-out to the entire SAMRIDH team, a group of passionate professionals who have given their best selves to a mission larger than all of us. This award is a collective milestone, made possible by every idea pitched, every hurdle overcome, and every ounce of dedication shown.

With this global recognition, we recommit to SAMRIDH Impact Solutions’ mission to unlock capital, scale innovation, and build resilient, inclusive systems that serve purpose, people, and planet alike.

Here’s to more milestones, more collaborations, and more impact for India and the world.