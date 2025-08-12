LIVE TV
Home > World > SRA Observes August 11 as 'Baloch Independence Day,' Claims Pakistan Took Control After 1947

SRA Observes August 11 as 'Baloch Independence Day,' Claims Pakistan Took Control After 1947

According to the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), August 11 represents a "crucial milestone" for the Baloch nation, claiming Britain's acknowledgement of Balochistan's independent status in 1947.

Representational Image Credit - ANI
Representational Image Credit - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 12, 2025 15:19:29 IST

According to the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), August 11 represents a “crucial milestone” for the Baloch nation, claiming Britain’s acknowledgement of Balochistan’s independent status in 1947. 

SRA spokesperson’s statement

The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported that SRA spokesperson Sodhu Sindhi highlighted that the British Empire governed the Indian subcontinent for a century, during which various oppressed nations engaged in a prolonged struggle for independence. Sindhi also argued that the empire, which was weakened by World War II and anti-colonial movements, was compelled to withdraw.

The statement further revealed that before departing, the British, “under the supervision of the Punjabi army,” established Pakistan as an “agent state,” which the SRA contends later became repressive for marginalised communities. 

According to the group, Britain recognised Balochistan as an independent entity on 11 August 1947, just days before the subcontinent was partitioned into India and Pakistan on 15 August. Following independence, the Baloch people formed a democratic parliament, as reported by TBP. The SRA claimed that Pakistan quickly initiated a military invasion of Balochistan, terminating its independence. 

The organisation asserts that this “occupation” has ravaged Baloch life, identity, culture, and civilisation, destabilising the region. It contended that an independent Balochistan would have ensured maritime connectivity, prosperity, and religious harmony; instead, the region now suffers due to “Balochistan’s subjugation”.

The spokesperson asserted that the “Baloch struggle for independence persists and has now reached a critical juncture,” adding that the “sacrifices and ongoing struggle” of the Baloch people would ultimately result in the restoration of independence through resistance against “Pakistan and the Punjabi army,” as cited in the TBP report. 

The SRA claimed that Sindhis and Baloch share a common adversary and vowed that the Sindhi nation would support the Baloch “on every front,” according to the TBP report. Balochistan has long been a focal point for ongoing human rights issues. The region has faced recurring cycles of violence tied to separatist movements, a strong military presence, forced disappearances, and economic neglect. These problems have garnered attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers. 

Human rights organisations have consistently accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due legal process, employing enforced disappearances as a means to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in troubled areas. While Pakistani authorities routinely reject these claims, civil society continues to denounce the security forces’ involvement in systematic abductions targeting students, political activists, and residents. (ANI)

Tags: Baloch Independence DaySindhudesh Revolutionary Army

SRA Observes August 11 as 'Baloch Independence Day,' Claims Pakistan Took Control After 1947

