‘Stop the Toll’: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Iran Obstructs Hormuz Oil Flow

US President Donald Trump says there are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. He has warned Iran to refrain from doing it.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!”

In another post, Trump accused Iran of “doing a poor job” at allowing oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, reminding Tehran of the temporary ceasefire agreement.

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!” he said.

This puts the already fragile ceasefire in jeopardy as the disagreement between both parties continues to widen before the negotiations in Islamabad begin.

Earlier, Tehran had accused Israel of violating the agreement by attacking Lebanon, as it stated that the ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the truce.

However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, a disagreement that has further complicated.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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