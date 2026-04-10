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Home > World News > ‘Stop the Toll’: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Iran Obstructs Hormuz Oil Flow

‘Stop the Toll’: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Iran Obstructs Hormuz Oil Flow

Donald Trump warns Iran of charging fees to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump warns Iran of charging fees to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: ANI
Donald Trump warns Iran of charging fees to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 10, 2026 12:29:46 IST

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‘Stop the Toll’: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Iran Obstructs Hormuz Oil Flow

US President Donald Trump says there are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. He has warned Iran to refrain from doing it.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!”

In another post, Trump accused Iran of “doing a poor job” at allowing oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, reminding Tehran of the temporary ceasefire agreement.

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“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!” he said.

This puts the already fragile ceasefire in jeopardy as the disagreement between both parties continues to widen before the negotiations in Islamabad begin.

Earlier, Tehran had accused Israel of violating the agreement by attacking Lebanon, as it stated that the ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the truce.

However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, a disagreement that has further complicated.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Is Islamabad Under Lockdown For US-Iran Talks? Pakistan Announces Two-Day Holiday As High-Stakes Peace Negotiations Begin Amid a ‘Fragile’ Ceasefire

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‘Stop the Toll’: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Iran Obstructs Hormuz Oil Flow

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‘Stop the Toll’: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Iran Obstructs Hormuz Oil Flow

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‘Stop the Toll’: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Iran Obstructs Hormuz Oil Flow
‘Stop the Toll’: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Iran Obstructs Hormuz Oil Flow
‘Stop the Toll’: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Iran Obstructs Hormuz Oil Flow
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