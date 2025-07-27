Thailand and Cambodia Leaders to Meet in Malaysia to End Deadly Border Conflict – What We Know

Thai and Cambodian leaders have agreed to meet in Kuala Lumpur on Monday for peace talks hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN chair Anwar Ibrahim, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Sunday. Jirayu Huangsap confirmed that Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will attend the crucial meeting to pursue peace efforts. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet also confirmed his participation, reportedly saying “I will lead (the) Cambodian delegation to attend a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur hosted by Malaysia, co‑organised by the United States and with participation of China.”

Pressure from Trump and the US

President Donald Trump reportedly called both leaders, warning the two sides that trade deals with the US would be at risk if the fighting continued. He later commented that “both sides agreed to meet to negotiate a ceasefire.” US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce later said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged both countries “to de‑escalate tensions immediately and agree to a ceasefire,” as reported by the AP.

Ceasefire in Principle, But Skepticism Stays

PM Manet said Sunday Cambodia had agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire.” Thai PM Wechayachai, meanwhile, said the nation had “agreed in principle to a ceasefire”, while stressing that Cambodia must show “sincere intention”.

Ongoing Fighting and Blame Game

The conflict, which began with a landmine explosion, escalated quickly with Col. Richa Suksowanont, Thai army deputy spokesperson, accusing Cambodian forces of shelling Surin province, including homes and cultural sites. He added Thailand responded with long-range artillery. “Cambodian attacks remain irregular,” the military’s daily summary stated.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata claimed Thailand launched a “large-scale incursion” involving tanks and infantry, which the country said was detrimental to peace efforts.

Human Cost of the Conflict and Mass Displacement

The violence has reportedly claimed at least 22 lives in Thailand and 13 in Cambodia, with dozens injured. Reports suggest more than 139,000 Thai residents and 79,000 Cambodians have been displaced with schools, hospitals and villages eerily empty along the long-disputed 800 km-long border stretch.

In a separate but related development, Pope Leo XIV offered prayers at the Vatican for those affected, “especially the children and displaced families”. The long-drawn border dispute – rooted in disagreements over temple lands like Preah Vihear – has reignited tensions, as both sides remain engaged in trading military blows.