"Thank you PM Modi for standing with Israel": Benjamin Netanyahu thanks India for support after terror attack in Jerusalem

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 01:49:09 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 9 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended thanks to India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing five people and injuring 12 others.

In a post on X, the Israeli PM’s official account called terrorism a bane that threatens all.

He said, “Thank you Prime Minister@narendramodi for standing with Israel and against the scourge of terror that threatens us all.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem, extending condolences to the families of the victims and prayers for the recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.”

The terrorists had opened fire on passengers after boarding a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing five people and injuring 12 others, Times of Israel reported. Seven of the injured were in serious condition, while five sustained light injuries.

The terrorists who carried out the deadly terror shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem used a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun, otherwise known as a Carl Gustav. The terrorists are West Bank Palestinians, according to security officials. The pair are believed to have set out from villages in the Ramallah area, as per The Times of Israel.

The improvised gun is commonly manufactured at illegal workshops in the West Bank and has been used in numerous Palestinian attacks in the past, as per The Times of Israel.

Both gunmen were shot and “neutralised” at the scene. Their identities and conditions are not immediately known.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid expressed support for Israeli security forces “in their efforts to thwart terrorism” following this morning’s shooting attack in Jerusalem.

The far-right lawmakers called for total war against “enemy” Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Hamas praised the deadly terror attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, calling it a “heroic operation,” as per The Times of Israel.

“We affirm that this operation is a natural response to the occupation’s crimes and war of extermination it is waging against our people,” Hamas said in a statement.

Following the attack, the IDF said that its troops are encircling several Palestinian villages on the outskirts of Ramallah in the West Bank. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

