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Home > World News > The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance

The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance

Donald Trump has accused Iran of repeatedly violating a ceasefire as US-Iran tensions escalate ahead of possible peace talks in Islamabad.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 21, 2026 17:41:18 IST

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The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance

US IRAN WAR: US President Donald Trump alleged that Iran had breached the ceasefire many times, raising tensions as the timeframe of the new peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran comes to its end on Wednesday and no obvious breakthrough is observed as of now. In a post on his social media outlet, Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran had violated the temporary truce between the two countries on numerous occasions, which had been suspending hostilities in West Asia.

Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times

His statements were timed badly as the ceasefire was going to expire and no formal declaration had been made as to whether or not a second round of talks would be held.

The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance

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US-Iran Tensions Rise Sharply After Trump Claims Ceasefire Breach

The United States has remained optimistic that the negotiations with Iran will proceed in Pakistan, although there is doubt. Iran has also been quoted by one of its senior officials that it is thinking of taking part though no firm decision has been taken. 

Pakistan is a source of the diplomatic work and told Reuters that a momentum was building up to restart negotiations on Wednesday in Islamabad, with the US Vice President JD Vance expected to head the American delegation. The same source indicated that Trump himself could participate either physically or virtually in the event that there were a deal to be signed.

Is Iran interested in a new round of peace talks? 

Iran reported on Monday that it had not determined whether or not it would attend a new round of peace talks with the United States, with President Donald Trump vowing that he would not relent in a blockade and threatening to resume bombing. According to the White House, Vice President JD Vance was willing to fly back to Pakistan which was quietly preparing to have a second round of discussions on ending the war that has rocked the Middle East and shook the global markets.

The cleric-led administration of Tehran continued to maintain doubt on its involvement, claiming that the United States was breaching a ceasefire that was about to expire by blocking Iranian ports and seizing a vessel.

The White House reacts 

The White House indicated that the Vice President JD Vance was on the verge of flying back to Pakistan, which was conspicuously making preparations to kick off the second round of negotiations on how the war that has wrecked the Middle East and rocked world markets can be ended. But Tehran’s cleric-run government kept up uncertainty on its participation, accusing the United States of violating a soon-to-expire ceasefire through its blockade of Iranian ports and seizure of a ship.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Embarrassed: Senior Diplomats Trade Punches Inside Kenya Mission While Playing Peacemaker In US-Iran Talks, ‘Fist Fight’ Claims Go Viral

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The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance

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The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance

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The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance
The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance
The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance
The Blame Game Continues As Trump Alleges Iran Violated Ceasefire Multiple Times While Fresh Talks In Islamabad Hang in Balance

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