‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station bigg boss andhra gold rush racism in thailand donald trump Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

US President Trump has claim that US forces have custody of Iranian-flagged vessels that attempted to get through US blockade in Strait of Hormuz

‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: April 20, 2026 01:36:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

US President Trump has claim that US forces have custody of Iranian-flagged vessels that attempted to get through US blockade in Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said that the vessel, identified as Touska, was intercepted in the Gulf of Oman by the US Navy destroyer USS Spruance. 

He wrote “Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them” 



You Might Be Interested In

Trump claimed that the ship ignored warning and was stopped by force. He said, “Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel. We have full custody of the ship and are seeing what’s on board!” He further put allegation that the vessel is under US Treasury sanctions due to previous “illegal activity”. 

(This is a developing story)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran US Warstrait of hormuztrump

RELATED News

Meet Shamim Mafi, The Iranian Businesswoman Arrested In Los Angeles For Trafficking Drones And Ammunition To Sudan

Meet Ghazal Molan: 19-Year-Old Kurdish Fighter Dies In Iranian Drone Attack—Know Why Hospital Refused Treatment

Donald Trump Warns Iran: ‘We Will Knock Out Every Power Plant And Bridge’ If Deal Fails Then ‘NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!’

‘Who Is He to Deprive a Nation?’ Iran President Slams Trump Over Nuclear Rights Amid Rising US Tensions- Will Strait of Hormuz Crisis Worsen?

‘For Comfort in Afterlife’: ₹1.49 Crore Luxury Mercedes-Benz Buried in Grave, Next to Chinese Man Tombstone, Internet Divided Over Ritual vs Waste | Watch

LATEST NEWS

‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 19— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

ISL 2025-26: Robson Strike Seals Mohun Bagan’s 1-0 Victory Against NorthEast United In Rain-Hit Match, Go Top Of League Table

PBKS vs LSG: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Power Punjab Kings to 54-Run Win; PBKS Extend Lead At Top Of IPL 2026 Points Table

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: CSK’s Anshul Kamboj Leads, Prince Yadav Makes Huge Jump After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

From Chennai North To Thanjavur Region: Top 10 Key Constituencies That May Decide Power Equations In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Babar Azam Shines With His First Century In PSL 2026, As PZ Continue Fine Form With Bat In Hand

Satellite Device Seizure From American Citizens At Srinagar Airport Puts Focus On Security Protocols

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night

‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait
‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait
‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait
‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

QUICK LINKS