‘The Iranian Crew Refused To Listen’: Trump Violates Ceasefire, Reveals US Navy Has Taken Custody Of Iranian Vessel By Blowing A Hole In The Engine Room Near Hormuz Strait

US President Trump has claim that US forces have custody of Iranian-flagged vessels that attempted to get through US blockade in Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said that the vessel, identified as Touska, was intercepted in the Gulf of Oman by the US Navy destroyer USS Spruance.
He wrote “Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them”
Trump claimed that the ship ignored warning and was stopped by force. He said, “Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel. We have full custody of the ship and are seeing what’s on board!” He further put allegation that the vessel is under US Treasury sanctions due to previous “illegal activity”.
(This is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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