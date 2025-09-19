“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

What Was Trump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Really About?

So, here’s the scoop, Donald Trump, the former US President and full-time controversy magnet, filed a massive $15 billion defamation lawsuit in Florida. Who did he go after? None other than The New York Times, some of its reporters, and even book publisher Penguin Random House. Why? Because they apparently hurt his image, and we all know how much Trump loves his image, right?

The articles and a book in question poked into Trump’s money matters and how The Apprentice supposedly helped him go from real estate to reality TV fame. Trump claimed the statements were totally false, and worse, written with malice- as in, with full knowledge they weren’t true.

From an Indian POV? Think of it like a Bollywood star suing the media over a spicy gossip column and demanding ₹1 lakh crore in damages. Yep, that dramatic.

And now? The court’s thrown out the case (for now)… for being too long and full of drama!

Why Did the Judge Throw Trump Lawsuit (For Now)?

Did you ever read a piece that was long and dramatic and could not remember what it was about?

This is what happened with the case against Donald Trump. The judge of the U.S. District Court, Steven Merryday, threw it out not due to the allegations, but because the complaint was an 85-page mess. It was reiterative, excessive, and used flowery language which did not cling to the legal fundamentals. The judge went as far as to say that it appeared more of a PR stunt rather than a legal document. However, it is not too late yet; Trump has 28 days to rewrite and resubmit a more polished copy.

Will he? Let’s see.

What Happens Next For Donal Trump And NYT?

So, what now? Donald Trump does not leave the game altogether. The judge has allowed him 28 days to revert to him with a developed version of the lawsuit.

There is a catch, though: it has to be brief (less than 40 pages), concise, and, in fact, conform to the rudimentary rules of court. No longer dramaticism, no longer storytelling, but mere facts, simple as that. To proceed with this case, Trump will have to drop the PR-type theatrics and present a good legal case in court. Is he going to be able to soften it and act according to the rules? Time will tell.

Also Read: Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses….