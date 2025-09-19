LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > “Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

Donald Trump sued The New York Times and others for $15 billion, claiming false, damaging reports about his finances. A judge dismissed it, calling the lawsuit overly dramatic and poorly written.

Donal Trump Vs NYT
Donal Trump Vs NYT

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 19, 2025 23:01:28 IST

What Was Trump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Really About?

So, here’s the scoop, Donald Trump, the former US President and full-time controversy magnet, filed a massive $15 billion defamation lawsuit in Florida. Who did he go after? None other than The New York Times, some of its reporters, and even book publisher Penguin Random House. Why? Because they apparently hurt his image, and we all know how much Trump loves his image, right?

The articles and a book in question poked into Trump’s money matters and how The Apprentice supposedly helped him go from real estate to reality TV fame. Trump claimed the statements were totally false, and worse, written with malice- as in, with full knowledge they weren’t true.

From an Indian POV? Think of it like a Bollywood star suing the media over a spicy gossip column and demanding ₹1 lakh crore in damages. Yep, that dramatic.

And now? The court’s thrown out the case (for now)… for being too long and full of drama!

Why Did the Judge Throw Trump Lawsuit (For Now)?

Did you ever read a piece that was long and dramatic and could not remember what it was about?

This is what happened with the case against Donald Trump. The judge of the U.S. District Court, Steven Merryday, threw it out not due to the allegations, but because the complaint was an 85-page mess. It was reiterative, excessive, and used flowery language which did not cling to the legal fundamentals. The judge went as far as to say that it appeared more of a PR stunt rather than a legal document. However, it is not too late yet; Trump has 28 days to rewrite and resubmit a more polished copy.

Will he? Let’s see.

What Happens Next For Donal Trump And NYT?

So, what now? Donald Trump does not leave the game altogether. The judge has allowed him 28 days to revert to him with a developed version of the lawsuit.

There is a catch, though: it has to be brief (less than 40 pages), concise, and, in fact, conform to the rudimentary rules of court. No longer dramaticism, no longer storytelling, but mere facts, simple as that. To proceed with this case, Trump will have to drop the PR-type theatrics and present a good legal case in court. Is he going to be able to soften it and act according to the rules? Time will tell.

Also Read: Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses….

Tags: donal trumphome-hero-pos-2new york times

RELATED News

Israel suspends Gaza aid from Jordan following attack
Trump, Xi emphasise US-China ties most important bilateral relationship in world during phone call: Chinese media
Nepal starts clearing charred vehicles, government buildings as damage assessment continues
Good News For Indians, This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency Applications For Under Rs 59000, Know How To Apply
Indian voice at UNHRC calls out Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism

LATEST NEWS

"It was a challenge": 'Forrest Gump' star Robin Wright on donning multiple hats for 'The Girlfriend'
"Some films are bigger than us": Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa express pride as 'Homebound' makes India's official entry for Oscars 2026
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' director Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci call it quits after two years of dating
Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up
From Dhadak to A Suitable Boy: 7 Top Movies Of Ishaan Khatter Except Homebound
Build infrastructure for rupee trades beyond USD-INR pair: RBI Governor Malhotra urges CCIL
PKL 12: Clinical Telugu Titans crush Tamil Thalaivas, take revenge for season opener defeat
Assam Rifles pay tributes to two jawans killed in Bishnupur terror attack
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Rohit Sharma Like Forgetfulness Steals Toss Spotlight Against Oman
"To connect creators in the Northeast": Union Minister L Murugan on Assam's 'Docu-Fiction Film Festival 2025'
“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times
“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times
“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times
“Too Dramatic to Be Legal”: Judges From Florids Dismiss Donald Trump’s $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

QUICK LINKS