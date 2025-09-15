Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes
Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes

Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes

Two rare tornadoes tore through Montezuma Creek in southeastern Utah, destroying homes but causing no injuries. The storms, unusual for Utah's dry climate, also brought flash floods to neighbouring Colorado. A damage survey is pending, and livestock remains missing.

Rare tornadoes destroyed homes in southeastern Utah over the weekend. No injuries were reported, but pets, livestock, and property were lost in the Montezuma Creek. (Photo: X/@NWStornado)
Rare tornadoes destroyed homes in southeastern Utah over the weekend. No injuries were reported, but pets, livestock, and property were lost in the Montezuma Creek. (Photo: X/@NWStornado)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 15, 2025 02:46:06 IST

A pair of rare tornadoes touched down in southeastern Utah over the weekend, demolishing several homes near Montezuma Creek but causing no reported injuries, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Sunday.

The tornadoes, confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Colorado’s Grand Junction struck San Juan County around 12:35 pm on Saturday, spinning across the desert terrain for nearly an hour. Meteorologist Kris Sanders told the US-based news agency that the tornado paths likely stretched less than 10 miles, though exact measurements and wind speeds are still being assessed. A storm survey may be conducted on Monday.



Three Homes Destroyed, Livestock Missing

According to a post from Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, at least three homes were destroyed by the storm. The Navajo Police Department added that while no injuries had been reported, an unknown number of livestock and pets were missing.

Meanwhile, photos shared by law enforcement showed a towering funnel cloud surrounded by ominous skies, and flattened homes buried in debris.

This type of weather is extremely rare for this area, Sanders told AP, adding that only two tornadoes had been confirmed in that region of Utah since 1950.

Tornadoes Uncommon in Utah’s Dry Climate

Tornado sightings in Utah are few and far between, averaging only three per year, a Fox News report said, adding that the state’s dry climate and mountainous terrain typically curb any potential tornado development.

Utah tornadoes are usually smaller in size often no more than 60 feet wide (at the base) with a path length usually less than a mile and a life span of only a few seconds to a few minutes, the weather forecaster previously stated.

Saturdays storm, the report said, prompted Tornado Warnings as Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to assist with storm damage in the Montezuma Creek area.

Storms Trigger Flooding Across State Line

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Mesa County, Colorado, the same storm reportedly dumped several inches of rain, prompting Flash Flood Warnings and even a Flash Flood Emergency.

Radar estimated around three inches of rainfall near Gateway, Colorado. Local authorities rushed to work toward water rescues along State Highway 141, although no missing persons were reported as of Saturday evening.

Tags: latest US newsUtah news

Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes

Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes

Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes
Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes
Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes
Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes

