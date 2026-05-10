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Home > World News > Trespasser Dies After Being Struck By Frontier Airlines Plane At Denver Airport; 17 Injured

Trespasser Dies After Being Struck By Frontier Airlines Plane At Denver Airport; 17 Injured

A trespasser was killed after being hit by a Frontier Airlines plane during takeoff at Denver International Airport.

A trespasser was killed after being hit by a Frontier Airlines plane during takeoff at Denver International Airport. Photo: AFP News
A trespasser was killed after being hit by a Frontier Airlines plane during takeoff at Denver International Airport. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-10 06:02 IST

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Trespasser Dies After Being Struck By Frontier Airlines Plane At Denver Airport; 17 Injured

A man who crossed the fence and ran onto the runway at Denver International Airport was killed after being hit by a Frontier Airlines plane during takeoff late Friday night.

According to a statement from Denver International Airport, 17 people were injured in the incident, and five of them were taken to hospital.

The individual reportedly jumped the airport perimeter fence and ran onto the runway, where they were struck by Frontier Flight 4345 just two minutes later.

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Emergency crews responded immediately, and passengers were bused to the terminal before departing on a replacement flight.

“Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN. Emergency crews responded to the scene. Passengers were bussed to the terminal and the majority have since departed DEN on a new Frontier flight. DEN can confirm the pedestrian jumped the perimeter fence and was hit just two minutes later while crossing the runway,” the statement read.

Airport authorities confirmed that the perimeter fence was intact, and preliminary findings indicate the trespasser was not an airport employee and has yet to be identified.

“The pedestrian is deceased, and is not believed to be an employee of the airport nor have they been identified. The airport has examined the fenceline and found it to be intact,” the statement added.

The airport further added that Runway 17L remained closed temporarily for investigation.

“We are extremely saddened by this incident and express our sympathies to those involved,” the statement added.

Following the incident, US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy condemned the breach, saying that the trespasser “deliberately scaled a perimeter fence and ran out onto a runway” during the takeoff.

In a post on X, Duffy stressed that airport security is the responsibility of local law enforcement and warned that “no one should ever trespass on an airport”.

“A trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int’l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway. The trespasser on the runway was then struck by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 during takeoff at high speed.

The pilot stopped takeoff procedures immediately. The Frontier plane was then quickly evacuated while law enforcement and firefighters responded. Preliminary reports are 12 people were hurt, with 5 taken to the hospital,” the post read.

He added that law enforcement agencies, along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA), are investigating the incident. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Putin Calls US-Iran War A “Very Difficult Conflict”, Dismisses Nuclear Weapons Claims Against Iran

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Tags: 17 InjuredDenver International AirportFrontier Airlineshome-hero-pos-4killedTrespasser

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Trespasser Dies After Being Struck By Frontier Airlines Plane At Denver Airport; 17 Injured

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Trespasser Dies After Being Struck By Frontier Airlines Plane At Denver Airport; 17 Injured

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Trespasser Dies After Being Struck By Frontier Airlines Plane At Denver Airport; 17 Injured
Trespasser Dies After Being Struck By Frontier Airlines Plane At Denver Airport; 17 Injured
Trespasser Dies After Being Struck By Frontier Airlines Plane At Denver Airport; 17 Injured
Trespasser Dies After Being Struck By Frontier Airlines Plane At Denver Airport; 17 Injured

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