LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies

Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies

Dubai Police have once again warned that begging is a criminal offence, especially during Ramadan. The warning followed the arrest of a man who was allegedly begging across the city and was found carrying Dh20,000 in cash.

Dubai Reiterates: Begging Is a Crime (Image: AI-generated)
Dubai Reiterates: Begging Is a Crime (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 23, 2026 20:23:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies

Trouble could be mounting for Pakistani beggars in the UAE as Dubai Police once again made it clear that begging is a crime and will not be tolerated, especially during Ramadan.

According to reports, the fresh warning came after Dubai Police arrested a man who was carrying AED 20,000 in cash while allegedly begging across the city. According to police, he targeted luxury car owners in parking areas and at traffic signals, claiming he had no money for food and survival.

Strict UAE Law and Penalties

The arrest was carried out by the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of the ongoing “Combating Begging” campaign. The annual drive is aimed at stopping street begging and protecting Dubai’s “civilized image.”

You Might Be Interested In

Reports say that Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the department, said the suspect carefully chose wealthy-looking areas. “The beggar claimed to be unable to buy food for himself and told stories designed to make drivers feel sorry and give him money,” he said. He added that beggars often use made-up stories and tricks to prey on people at mosque entrances, clinics, hospitals, markets and on the streets.

Police Ask Not to Give Money to Beggars

Police have urged residents not to hand out money directly. They stressed that while generosity is appreciated, there are official agencies and licensed charities that can help those who are truly in need.

As per reports, under UAE federal anti-begging laws, begging is a criminal offence. The punishment can include up to three months in jail and fines starting from AED 5,000 or more. Officials also warned that online or electronic begging can bring extra penalties if fraud is involved.

Brigadier Al Shamsi asked the public to report beggars or suspicious activity through the toll-free number 901, the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app, or the official e-crime platform.

Growing Pressure On Pakistani Beggars

The crackdown also comes amid growing concerns about organized begging networks linked to Pakistan. According to reports, Pakistani authorities have deported around 56,000 beggars in recent years. Reports said many were misusing visit visas to travel abroad for begging. Islamabad has also reportedly stopped 66,000 people from flying out of the country on suspicion that they intended to beg overseas.

The issue has even led to visa restrictions and warnings from Gulf countries, including the UAE, putting added pressure on Pakistan to act against the menace.

With Ramadan being a time when people are more generous, Dubai authorities say strict action is necessary to prevent charity from being exploited.

Also Read: Who Is Jessica ‘La Negra’ Oseguera González? After Mexican Drug Lord El Mencho’s Killing, His US-Born Daughter Emerges As Successor To Lead CJNG Cartel

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 8:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsPakistani beggarsuae

RELATED News

US Congressman Tony Gonzales Asks Aide For Midnight ‘Sexy Pic’, She Responds ‘This Is Too Far, Boss’ – Weeks Later Regina Ann Santos-Aviles Sets Herself On Fire, Shocking Claims Emerge

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead? Iran’s People’s Mujahedin Organization Makes Explosive Claim, Opposition Group MEK Says 100 Fighters Attacked Supreme Leader’s Motahari Complex

US Snowstorm: Over 5,600 Flights Cancelled, Schools Shut As Blizzard Batters New York City Hit – Power Cuts Leave 4.5 Lakh In Dark, National Weather Service Issues Fresh Warning

US Iran War Countdown Begins? Satellite Images Show US Fleet Moving, Donald Trump Warns Of ‘Bad Things’, Rejects Claims Top General Daniel Caine Warned Against War

Nancy Guthrie Found? Viral Claims Spread as Search for Missing 84-Year-Old Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Enters 24th Day — Fact Check

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies
Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies
Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies
Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies

QUICK LINKS