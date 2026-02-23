Trouble For Pakistani Beggars? Dubai Warns Imprisonment, AED 5,000 Fine As Ramadan Crackdown Intensifies

Trouble could be mounting for Pakistani beggars in the UAE as Dubai Police once again made it clear that begging is a crime and will not be tolerated, especially during Ramadan.

According to reports, the fresh warning came after Dubai Police arrested a man who was carrying AED 20,000 in cash while allegedly begging across the city. According to police, he targeted luxury car owners in parking areas and at traffic signals, claiming he had no money for food and survival.

Strict UAE Law and Penalties

The arrest was carried out by the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of the ongoing “Combating Begging” campaign. The annual drive is aimed at stopping street begging and protecting Dubai’s “civilized image.”

Reports say that Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the department, said the suspect carefully chose wealthy-looking areas. “The beggar claimed to be unable to buy food for himself and told stories designed to make drivers feel sorry and give him money,” he said. He added that beggars often use made-up stories and tricks to prey on people at mosque entrances, clinics, hospitals, markets and on the streets.

Police Ask Not to Give Money to Beggars

Police have urged residents not to hand out money directly. They stressed that while generosity is appreciated, there are official agencies and licensed charities that can help those who are truly in need.

As per reports, under UAE federal anti-begging laws, begging is a criminal offence. The punishment can include up to three months in jail and fines starting from AED 5,000 or more. Officials also warned that online or electronic begging can bring extra penalties if fraud is involved.

Brigadier Al Shamsi asked the public to report beggars or suspicious activity through the toll-free number 901, the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app, or the official e-crime platform.

Growing Pressure On Pakistani Beggars

The crackdown also comes amid growing concerns about organized begging networks linked to Pakistan. According to reports, Pakistani authorities have deported around 56,000 beggars in recent years. Reports said many were misusing visit visas to travel abroad for begging. Islamabad has also reportedly stopped 66,000 people from flying out of the country on suspicion that they intended to beg overseas.

The issue has even led to visa restrictions and warnings from Gulf countries, including the UAE, putting added pressure on Pakistan to act against the menace.

With Ramadan being a time when people are more generous, Dubai authorities say strict action is necessary to prevent charity from being exploited.

Also Read: Who Is Jessica ‘La Negra’ Oseguera González? After Mexican Drug Lord El Mencho’s Killing, His US-Born Daughter Emerges As Successor To Lead CJNG Cartel