Home > World > Trump Calls Iran 'Out of Control' as Iraq Foils Rocket Launch Bid, Forces Seize Platform With Two Missiles

Iraqi forces foiled a rocket attack in Basra, while US-Israel airstrikes intensify in Iran. Trump warns Iran, evacuations surge, and regional airspace disruptions disrupt travel amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)
Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 5, 2026 06:04:01 IST

Iraqi Forces Foil Rocket Attack in Basra

Iraqi security forces successfully intercepted a rocket attack during their high-stakes operation in the Zubair district, which lies south of Basra. The military intercepted a mobile rocket launcher that contained two operational missiles prepared to launch against a neighboring country. The Iraqi National Security Service provided precise intelligence, which stopped an impending disaster from escalating into a major conflict. Officials declared the operation a success due to their ability to make rapid decisions and work together. The message is clear: in a region that experiences constant conflict, maintaining vigilance is essential because it protects lives.

Trump Calls Iran ‘Out of Control’ as US Strikes Intensify

US President Donald Trump escalated his aggressive rhetoric by describing Iran as “out of control” and asserting that pre-emptive strikes prevented Iranian attacks against Israel. Trump warned that “Everyone who wants to be a leader ends up being dead,” signaling plans for greater US engagement in post-war Iranian affairs. Washington’s military strategy extends beyond current operations, demonstrating a commitment to countering the rising Middle Eastern conflict through strategic base establishment in the region.

The US military confirmed its operations resulted in the destruction of more than 20 Iranian vessels, including one of their most advanced submarines, delivering a critical blow to Tehran’s naval capabilities. The joint US-Israel strikes have caused over 1,000 Iranian deaths, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials. The region now closely watches Tehran’s next moves, as they will play a decisive role in shaping future Middle Eastern security and US international relations.

Middle East Conflict Escalates: Iran Strikes, US-Israel Near Full Airspace Control, Tensions Spread to Lebanon and Gulf

Iran Seeks Diplomacy Amid Retaliatory Strikes

  • President Masoud Pezeshkian told Gulf neighbors that Iran prefers diplomacy.

  • He stated US-Israel military aggression left Iran no choice but to defend itself.

  • Emphasized respect for regional sovereignty and collective stability.

US and Israel Near Full Airspace Control

  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced US-Israel forces are close to achieving “complete control of Iran’s airspace.”

  • Plans to escalate attacks as Iranian defenses are destroyed.

  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched the 17th wave of Operation Honest Promise 4, firing ~40 missiles at US and Israeli targets.

Escalation Spreads to Lebanon and Gulf Region

  • Explosions reported in Lebanon following new Israeli strikes.

  • US and Israeli attacks have hit nearly 2,000 targets in Iran.

  • Iranian counterstrikes targeted US bases and assets in the Gulf region.

Airstrikes Continue Amid Retaliation And Evacuations

Airstrikes from Israel targeting Mehrabad Airport have created tremors in Tehran, Tabriz, and Urmia, while Iran conducts its counterattacks against Tel Aviv.

Travelers? Hundreds of canceled and rerouted flights from India and Gulf hubs are disrupting smooth airport operations. Passengers are making their way to the airport using apps instead of heading directly to the boarding gates, as these critical operations require rapid decisions during a high-stakes aerial chess match.

Ongoing evacuations continue, while airspace closures complicate regular travel, transforming common journeys into a challenging strategic game. Are you currently checking your flight screen, or nervously refreshing the page? The region’s airspace has reached unprecedented levels of unpredictability.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: Over 17,500 Americans Evacuated as US Airstrikes Rage in Escalating Middle East Conflict

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 5:41 AM IST
Tags: Basraevacuationshome-hero-pos-2iraniraqisraelmiddle east conflictrocket attacktehrantrumpUS airstrikes

Trump Calls Iran ‘Out of Control’ as Iraq Foils Rocket Launch Bid, Forces Seize Platform With Two Missiles
Trump Calls Iran ‘Out of Control’ as Iraq Foils Rocket Launch Bid, Forces Seize Platform With Two Missiles
