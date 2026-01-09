LIVE TV
Trump Cancels Second Wave of US Attacks on Venezuela After Caracas Agrees to Cooperate, Cites Prisoner Releases

Trump Cancels Second Wave of US Attacks on Venezuela After Caracas Agrees to Cooperate, Cites Prisoner Releases

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has called off a previously anticipated second round of military strikes on Venezuela following the initial military operation in Caracas, which resulted in the capture of the country’s leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: January 9, 2026 16:14:34 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has called off a previously anticipated second round of military strikes on Venezuela following the initial military operation in Caracas, which resulted in the capture of the country’s leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Trump attributed the decision to improved cooperation from the Venezuelan government and the release of a significant number of political prisoners, framing the gestures as part of a broader effort to “seek peace.” 

He said in a post on Truth Social that the cancellation comes at a time when ties between Washington and Caracas are entering a more collaborative phase, especially concerning plans to rebuild and modernise Venezuela’s oil and gas infrastructure—an initiative he had highlighted after the first series of strikes on Saturday. Trump described the prisoner releases as a “very important and smart gesture” by Venezuelan authorities. 

Trump Keeps US Forces on Alert Despite Calling Off Venezuela Strikes

However, Trump noted that the US military units in the region will remain on alert even though the new round of offensive operations is no longer expected.

“Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of “Seeking Peace.” This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure. Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed; however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes,” his post read.

Trump, in his post, further highlighted plans for significant investment in Venezuela’s energy sector, saying that at least USD 100 billion will be invested by major oil companies, and noting his intention to meet with top executives at the White House to discuss these plans.

“At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House,” his post added.

US Captures Maduro and Cilia Flores After Large-Scale Strike 

The move comes almost a week after the US launched a “large-scale strike” in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Saturday and captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies” in the Southern District of New York and are currently facing trial. 

Venezuela’s Interim President Calls US Policy ‘Exclusionary’

Earlier, Venezuela’s interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, who was the Vice-President under Maduro, stated that relations with the US have suffered an unprecedented “stain,” even as she asserted that the country will continue pursuing a diversified economic strategy engaging major markets across all continents, El Cooperante reported.

Speaking during a live broadcast on state television VTV, Rodriguez said the US has adopted a policy of “exclusion” toward Venezuela, while emphasising that economic and trade ties between the two countries are neither unusual nor disproportionate.

Despite this, Rodriguez said both the public and private sectors would have access to global markets, underlining Venezuela’s openness to international cooperation.

Meanwhile, Trump has said that Venezuela would use revenue from a new oil agreement to purchase goods made exclusively in the US, noting that Caracas is “committed” to doing business with the US as its main partner, calling the move a “wise and very beneficial” decision for both countries.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:08 PM IST
