Trump Names Sergio Gor As Envoy To India – But His Dual Role Revives The India-Pakistan Hyphenation, Experts Say

US president Donald Trump on Friday nominated Sergio Gor as both Ambassador to India. Beyond this, the Trump aide has been given the resposibility of Special Envoy for South and Central Asia. The dual role has raised questions with experts calling that Washington is reviving the long-criticized “India-Pakistan hyphenation” in its foreign policy.

Traditionally, US administrations have sought to “de-hyphenate” ties with India and Pakistan, treating each relationship independently rather than grouping them into a single strategic framework. Gor’s dual mandate, however, is being seen as a possible reversal of that approach.

Experts Point Out India-Pakistan Hyphenation

The appointment places oversight of key regional flashpoints – including Pakistan and Afghanistan – under the purview of the US Embassy in New Delhi. Analysts warn this could blur the lines between Washington’s bilateral engagement with India and its regional strategy.

Michael Kugelman, a noted South Asia expert, in an X post, suggested that concentrating both responsibilities in Delhi may revive the practice of bundling India and Pakistan into a single policy basket.

“If Gor is confirmed as ambassador to India and also serves in the special envoy role, then it would appear that India-Pakistan hyphenation is back. Another view: The US is signaling the importance of ties w/India by having the special envoy for two key regions be posted in Delhi,” Kugelman wrote.

Clear Hyphenation

Others, however, interpret the move differently. By placing a trusted Trump confidant in New Delhi – one with direct access to the US president – Washington may be signaling a stronger commitment to India as its anchor in Asia.

“As I see it, getting a hard-core MAGA insider as the envoy, who has Trump’s ear, gives India access to Trump,” senior journalist Sreemoy Talukdar posted on X.

That said, if he’s the minder for both India and Pakistan, then it’s a clear hyphenation and portend of things to come.

“That said, if he’s the minder for both India and Pakistan, then it’s a clear hyphenation and a portent of things to come. Also, Gor is a loyalist. Not a technocrat.”

Sergio Gor – A Controversial Figure

Gor’s personal and political background adds another layer of significance. Born in Soviet Uzbekistan and partly raised in Malta, he entered US politics through Senator Rand Paul before emerging as a key figure in Donald Trump’s political orbit.

Praised for his unwavering loyalty, Gor has also been embroiled in controversies, including high-profile internal clashes. Among them was a reported feud with Elon Musk, who later publicly labeled him “a snake.”

