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Home > World News > UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1

UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1

UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: The UAE has announced new petrol and diesel prices for April 2026, and fuel has become much more expensive, with an increase of nearly Dh2 per litre.

UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L. Photo: Canva
UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 31, 2026 14:31:49 IST

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UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1

UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: The UAE has announced new petrol and diesel prices for April 2026, and fuel has become much more expensive, with an increase of nearly Dh2 per litre. This is one of the biggest price hikes seen in recent times.

The new petrol and diesel rates in the UAE, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi were approved by the UAE Fuel Price Committee on March 31, 2026, as part of its monthly pricing system. The rise in prices is mainly due to higher global oil rates caused by ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply issues. 

UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Full Price List 

As global crude oil prices have reached their highest levels in years, fuel rates have seen a sharp rise. This is one of the biggest month-to-month increases in recent times. Here are the official petrol and diesel price in the UAE, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, effective from April 1, 2026. 

You Might Be Interested In

Fuel Grade

March 2026 Price (Per Litre)

April 2026 Price (Per Litre)

Price Increase

Super 98

Dh2.59

Dh3.39

+Dh0.80

Special 95

Dh2.48

Dh3.28

+Dh0.80

E-Plus 91

Dh2.40

Dh3.20

+Dh0.80

Diesel

Dh2.72

Dh4.69

+Dh1.97

How Fuel Prices Are Set in UAE

Petrol and diesel price in UAE depend on global market trends. Since prices were deregulated in 2015, they are updated every month instead of being fixed by the government. 

The UAE Fuel Price Committee decides the rates based on average global crude oil and fuel prices. Benchmarks like Murban are considered, but they are only one part of the overall calculation. 

For drivers, this means fuel prices in the UAE go up or down based on global oil trends, usually with a slight delay depending on monthly averages. 

Also Read: Drone Strike Near Dubai: Crude-Laden Kuwaiti Tanker ‘Al-Salmi’ Catches Fire, Oil Spill Warning Issued | VIDEO 

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Tags: Abu Dhabi petrol ratesdiesel price hike UAEdiesel price UAE April 2026diesel rate UAE todayDubai fuel price todayE-Plus 91 price UAEpetrol price UAE latest newspetrol price UAE todaySpecial 95 price UAESuper 98 price UAEUAE fuel price chart April 2026UAE fuel price increase Dh2UAE fuel price per litreUAE fuel prices April 2026UAE petrol diesel ratesUAE petrol price hike

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UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1

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UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1
UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1
UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1
UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1

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