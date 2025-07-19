UK Police Arrest 55 People at Rally for Banned Palestine Action Group

London’s Metropolitan Police arrested 55 people during a rally in support of the banned Palestine Action group on Saturday, according to a report published by Reuters.

Mass Arrests Outside UK Parliament

The demonstration took place in Parliament Square, where protesters waved placards backing the group, which was proscribed earlier this month under Britain’s anti-terrorism laws, the report said.

The Metropolitan Police said in a post on X that many demonstrators, some donning black and white Palestinian scarves, were taken away in police vans.

ARREST UPDATE: 55 people were arrested in Parliament Square for displaying placards in support of Palestine Action which is a proscribed group. They were arrested under Sec 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 19, 2025

Why Was Palestine Action Banned?

The group, reports suggest, was banned after several of its members allegedly broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged military planes to protest the UK’s support for Israel.

Following the ban, membership of Palestine Action now carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years, as reported by Reuters.

Calling the ban “authoritarian,” Palestine Action has vowed to challenge the decision, the report further said, adding that a court hearing to contest the ban is scheduled for Monday at London High Court.

Reports suggest Palestine Action has been targeting defense firms and other companies linked to Israel in Britain, especially since the Gaza conflict began. Since the ban, police have arrested dozens of the group’s supporters at rallies nationwide.

