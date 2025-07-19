LIVE TV
Home > World > UK Police Arrest 55 People at Rally for Banned Palestine Action Group

UK Police Arrest 55 People at Rally for Banned Palestine Action Group

Fifty-five protesters were arrested outside UK Parliament supporting Palestine Action, banned for damaging RAF planes in protest of UK’s stance on Israel. The group has called the ban "authoritarian" and is reportedly planning a court challenge. Since the ban, police have detained many supporters at rallies across Britain.

UK police have arrested 55 people at a London rally supporting banned Palestine Action, a group proscribed under anti-terror laws for protests against UK’s support of Israel. (Photo: X/@LBC)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 20:46:52 IST

London’s Metropolitan Police arrested 55 people during a rally in support of the banned Palestine Action group on Saturday, according to a report published by Reuters.

Mass Arrests Outside UK Parliament

The demonstration took place in Parliament Square, where protesters waved placards backing the group, which was proscribed earlier this month under Britain’s anti-terrorism laws, the report said.

The Metropolitan Police said in a post on X that many demonstrators, some donning black and white Palestinian scarves, were taken away in police vans.

Why Was Palestine Action Banned?

The group, reports suggest, was banned after several of its members allegedly broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged military planes to protest the UK’s support for Israel. 

Following the ban, membership of Palestine Action now carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years, as reported by Reuters.

Calling the ban “authoritarian,” Palestine Action has vowed to challenge the decision, the report further said, adding that a court hearing to contest the ban is scheduled for Monday at London High Court.

Reports suggest Palestine Action has been targeting defense firms and other companies linked to Israel in Britain, especially since the Gaza conflict began. Since the ban, police have arrested dozens of the group’s supporters at rallies nationwide.

ALSO READ: Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say

