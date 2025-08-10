The UK’s F‑35B Lightning Jet Fleet: What You Should Know

A UK Royal Air Force F‑35B jet made an emergency landing at Kagoshima Airport in Japan on Sunday due to a mechanical issue, foreign media reported. The aircraft, part of HMS Prince of Wales’ Indo‑Pacific deployment, reportedly landed safely after closing the runway briefly and causing minor flight delays.

Notably, Sunday’s incident follows a similar incident reported in June when a F‑35B jet made an emergency landing in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram following a hydraulic failure. The aircraft remained stuck in India for over a month before finally resuming its flight to the UK, raising concerns about the F‑35B’s reliability during extended missions.

How Many F‑35Bs Does the UK Have?

According to a recently published BBC report, the UK committed to an initial batch of 48 F‑35B jets, with the first delivery in 2012. 617 Squadron was reformed in 2018 as the first operational unit, followed by 207 Squadron – the Operational Conversion Unit – in 2019. The Lightning version of the jet officially reached Initial Operational Capability (IOC) in December 2018 and Maritime IOC in December 2020.

By June 2025, 37 F‑35s were reportedly in service, deployed from the Royal Navy’s two aircraft carriers, pert the RAF.

What Sets the F‑35B Apart?

The F‑35B is a stealth multi-role aircraft capable of short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL), meaning that it can launch from carriers or operate in harsh environments without traditional runways.

It is capable of handling air-to-air, air-to-surface, electronic warfare and intelligence gathering, among other things.

Its stealth, advanced sensors, and secure data links – similar to Link 16 – provide pilots with exceptional situational awareness.

Details:

Powerplant: Pratt & Whitney F135 Turbofan delivering 40,000 lb thrust (with reheat)

Max speed: 1.6 Mach at 50,000 feet

Weapons (Air-to-Air): Meteor, AMRAAM, ASRAAM

Weapons (Air-to-Surface): Paveway IV\

Sensors: AN/APG-81 AESA radar, Electro Optical Targeting System, AN/AAQ‑37 Distributed Aperture System, and full countermeasure suite

According to RAF, these capabilities allow the F‑35Bs to remain undetected in contested airspaces and share targetted data across other platforms.

How Fast Does It Go?

The F‑35B can reach up to a top speed of Mach 1.6 (roughly 1,200 mph) and can operate up to 50,000 ft. Its STOVL capability makes it uniquely versatile — whether from carrier decks or rugged ground bases.

What About Cost and Program Challenges?

A BBC report published last month has underlined significant issues with the F‑35B programme. The National Audit Office (NAO), the report said, found that the UK has spent £11 billion to date, but expansion plans are costing over three times the Ministry of Defence’s forecasts. The NAO warned of a “disappointing return”, estimating the programme could cost up to £71 billion, far above MoD estimates, as reported by the British broadcaster.

Despite the financial and delivery challenges, the defense ministry has insisted that the programme remains on its approved budget, and expects two full squadrons ready for deployment by year’s end. According to the report, the F‑35 could remain in service until 2069, while also supporting £22 billion in the UK work and around 20,000 jobs.

