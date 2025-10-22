UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports

(Adds detail on minister's departure) BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Argentina's Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein presented his resignation on Tuesday night, local newspaper La Nacion reported on Wednesday. The newspaper said that the foreign minister had been expected to leave his office after Argentina's Sunday midterm election. (Reporting by Leila Miller; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

