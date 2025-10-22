LIVE TV
UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports

UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports

UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 20:26:46 IST

UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports

(Adds detail on minister's departure) BUENOS AIRES, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Argentina's Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein presented his resignation on Tuesday night, local newspaper La Nacion reported on Wednesday. The newspaper said that the foreign minister had been expected to leave his office after Argentina's Sunday midterm election. (Reporting by Leila Miller; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 8:26 PM IST
UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports

UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports

UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports
UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports
UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports
UPDATE 1-Argentina's foreign minister resigns, local media reports
