LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says

UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says

UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 14:40:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says

(Adds details) Oct 22 (Reuters) – Slovakia, a holdout against supporting the European Union's 19th sanctions package against Russia, says it will back the measures if its demands are met during a summit of the bloc's leaders this week, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday. EU leaders meet on Thursday and will discuss the war in Ukraine and European defence. Slovakia has resisted signing off on the bloc's 19th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and has demanded proposals to address the negative impacts of climate targets on carmakers and ways to tackle high electricity prices in the bloc. Fico, speaking to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, said he would meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz before the summit to talk energy and the car sector. "So if we see the conclusions that we pushed through, I will go over it again this evening, and I will probably tell Chancellor Merz that we agree with the 19th package," Fico said. Fico said some demands had already made it into the summit's conclusions. Slovakia had delayed a previous sanctions package due to demands connected to a separate EU plan to phase out Russian energy imports, which needs majority approval, unlike sanctions that need unanimity among EU members. The 19th sanctions package includes an array of energy and financial measures. Slovakia set out its conditions to support the package a month ago. Fico has been a critic of sanctions, saying they hurt Europe more than Russia. He has broken ranks with European allies over his pro-Moscow stance and has met Russian President Vladimir Putin three times since last year. Slovakia remains a buyer of Russian energy imports and says alternatives will be a financial blow. Slovakia's economy relies heavily on the car sector and the country has joined others in criticising EU plans to ban the combustion engine in the next decade. Slovakia has also criticised high electricity prices for hurting competitiveness of EU firms versus the United States or China. (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Jan Lopatka and Sharon Singleton)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 2:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Indian Ambassador To US Corrects Donald Trump In Style For Mispronouncing His Name At Oval Office Diwali, Video Goes viral

UPDATE 4-Barclays unveils $670 million buyback, even as one-off charges hurt profits

Norway donates $150 mln for Ukraine gas purchase

WATCH Mid-Air Panic: American Airlines Flight 6469 Makes Emergency Landing After Pilots Think Plane Is Being Hijacked, Here Is What Happened Next

Pakistan Terror Group Jaish-e-Mohammed Launches Online ‘Jihadi Course’ For Women, Fee Is…

LATEST NEWS

Squid Game Star Lee Jung Involved In An Online Scam? Woman Duped Of 500 Million KRW After THIS Happened

Five silent risk factors of osteoporosis

India proposes strict rules to label AI content citing growing risks

New Delhi AQI Today: Full List of Delhi’s Worst-Affected Areas post-Diwali – Check who top the List

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Prediction: Can India Bounce Back Against Australia At Adelaide?

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

The Last Railway Line Of India: Video Goes Viral On Instagram

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy an estimated $2.5 billion, report says

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery

UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says
UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says
UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says
UPDATE 1-Slovakia likely to support new EU sanctions package against Russia, PM Fico says
QUICK LINKS