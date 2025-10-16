LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing

UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing

UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 18:30:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing

* Veteran opposition leader died on Wednesday * Odinga's body has flown back to Kenya from India * Thousands of mourners paying tribute to him * Chaos erupts at viewing of his body in stadium (Updates with Kenyan forces dispersing crowd) By Monicah Mwangi NAIROBI, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Kenyan security forces fired in the air and lobbed tear gas to disperse thousands of mourners on Thursday at a stadium where deceased opposition leader Raila Odinga's body was on view. Odinga, a major figure for decades in Kenyan politics who was once a political prisoner and ran unsuccessfully for president five times, died on Wednesday aged 80 in India, where he had been receiving medical treatment. With thousands of his supporters on the streets from early morning, chaos erupted when a huge crowd breached a gate of the Nairobi sports arena, prompting soldiers to fire in the air, a Reuters witness said. Police then lobbed tear gas to disperse them, KTN News and Citizen TV showed, leaving the stadium deserted. Earlier in the day, thousands of mourners briefly stormed Nairobi's international airport, interrupting a ceremony for President William Ruto and other officials to receive Odinga's body with military honours. That prompted a two-hour suspension of airport operations. DEVOTION Crowds also flooded nearby roads and tried to breach parliament, where the government had originally scheduled the public viewing. Though mainly known as an opposition figure, Odinga became prime minister in 2008 and also struck a political pact with Ruto last year in a career of shifting alliances. He commanded passionate devotion among supporters, especially in his Luo tribe based in western Kenya, many of whom believe he was cheated of the presidency by electoral fraud. Odinga's mourners, many of whom were not yet born in 1991 when Kenya became a multi-party democracy, paid tribute to Odinga's efforts as an activist. "He fought tirelessly for multi-party democracy, and we are enjoying those freedoms today because of his struggle," university student Felix Ambani Uneck told Reuters at the stadium where thousands had gone on foot and motorbikes. (Reporting by Monicah Mwangi, Vincent Mumo, Edwin Waita, Humphrey Malalo and George Obulutsa Editing by Ammu Kannampilly and Andrew Cawthorne)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

IMF upgrades Asia's growth forecast, warns of risks

Former IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath Warns Market Crash Now Would Be Worse Than The Dot-Com Collapse: The Underlying Problem Is…

Looking To Live In Europe? Malta’s Golden Visa Makes It Easy For Indians, Here’s How

Indian Nurse On Death Row: Yemen Stays Nimisha Priya’s Execution, Here’s What Supreme Court Said

LATEST NEWS

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

UK spy chief warns of AI danger, though not disaster-movie doom

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Chip stocks rise after TSMC's rosy outlook on strong AI demand

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Lyft to open Toronto tech hub, deepening push beyond US market

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe

UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing
UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing
UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing
UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing
QUICK LINKS