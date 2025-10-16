UPDATE 3-Kenyan forces fire in air, lob tear gas to disperse mourners at Odinga viewing

* Veteran opposition leader died on Wednesday * Odinga's body has flown back to Kenya from India * Thousands of mourners paying tribute to him * Chaos erupts at viewing of his body in stadium (Updates with Kenyan forces dispersing crowd) By Monicah Mwangi NAIROBI, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Kenyan security forces fired in the air and lobbed tear gas to disperse thousands of mourners on Thursday at a stadium where deceased opposition leader Raila Odinga's body was on view. Odinga, a major figure for decades in Kenyan politics who was once a political prisoner and ran unsuccessfully for president five times, died on Wednesday aged 80 in India, where he had been receiving medical treatment. With thousands of his supporters on the streets from early morning, chaos erupted when a huge crowd breached a gate of the Nairobi sports arena, prompting soldiers to fire in the air, a Reuters witness said. Police then lobbed tear gas to disperse them, KTN News and Citizen TV showed, leaving the stadium deserted. Earlier in the day, thousands of mourners briefly stormed Nairobi's international airport, interrupting a ceremony for President William Ruto and other officials to receive Odinga's body with military honours. That prompted a two-hour suspension of airport operations. DEVOTION Crowds also flooded nearby roads and tried to breach parliament, where the government had originally scheduled the public viewing. Though mainly known as an opposition figure, Odinga became prime minister in 2008 and also struck a political pact with Ruto last year in a career of shifting alliances. He commanded passionate devotion among supporters, especially in his Luo tribe based in western Kenya, many of whom believe he was cheated of the presidency by electoral fraud. Odinga's mourners, many of whom were not yet born in 1991 when Kenya became a multi-party democracy, paid tribute to Odinga's efforts as an activist. "He fought tirelessly for multi-party democracy, and we are enjoying those freedoms today because of his struggle," university student Felix Ambani Uneck told Reuters at the stadium where thousands had gone on foot and motorbikes. (Reporting by Monicah Mwangi, Vincent Mumo, Edwin Waita, Humphrey Malalo and George Obulutsa Editing by Ammu Kannampilly and Andrew Cawthorne)

