UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

Oct 26 (OPTA) – Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Napoli 8 6 0 2 15 8 18 2 Roma 8 6 0 2 8 3 18 3 Milan 8 5 2 1 13 6 17 4 Inter 8 5 0 3 19 11 15 ………………………………… 5 Bologna 8 4 2 2 13 7 14 ………………………………… 6 Como 8 3 4 1 9 5 13 ………………………………… 7 Juventus 7 3 3 1 9 7 12 ………………………………… 8 Atalanta 8 2 6 0 12 6 12 9 Udinese 8 3 3 2 10 12 12 10 Cremonese 8 2 5 1 9 10 11 11 Torino 8 3 2 3 8 14 11 12 Sassuolo 8 3 1 4 8 9 10 13 Cagliari 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 14 Lazio 7 2 2 3 10 7 8 15 Parma 8 1 4 3 3 7 7 16 Lecce 8 1 3 4 7 13 6 17 Verona 8 0 5 3 4 11 5 ………………………………… 18 Fiorentina 8 0 4 4 7 12 4 19 Pisa 8 0 4 4 5 12 4 20 Genoa 8 0 3 5 4 11 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

