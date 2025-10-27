UPDATE 6-Premier League Summaries

Oct 26 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth (2) 2 Scorers: M. Tavernier 25, E. Kroupi 40 Yellow card: Kluivert 18, Senesi 63, Brooks 87 Subs used: Brooks 69 (Kluivert), Adli 69 (Kroupi), Christie 80 (Scott), Cook 92 (Tavernier), Ünal 92 (Semenyo) Nottingham Forest (0) 0 Yellow card: Douglas Luiz 18, 43 Subs used: Yates 46 (Douglas Luiz), Awoniyi 46 (Igor Jesus), Hutchinson 46 (Hudson-Odoi), Domínguez 83 (Ndoye), Kalimuendo 89 (Gibbs-White) Attendance: 11204 Referee: Samuel Barrott ……………………………………………………….. Arsenal (1) 1 Scorers: E. Eze 39 Subs used: Cristhian Mosquera 46 (Saliba), Gabriel Martinelli 66 (Saka), Hincapié 82 (Calafiori), Mikel Merino 82 (Rice), Lewis-Skelly 88 (Eze) Crystal Palace (0) 0 Subs used: Nketiah 59 (Yeremy Pino), Hughes 74 (Kamada), Lerma 91 (Wharton), Sosa 91 (Mitchell), Uche 91 (Muñoz) Attendance: 60103 Referee: Thomas Bramall ……………………………………………………….. Aston Villa (1) 1 Scorers: M. Cash 19 Yellow card: Kamara 81 Subs used: Sancho 29 (Buendía), Barkley 74 (McGinn), Guessand 74 (Sancho), Malen 86 (Watkins), Maatsen 86 (Digne) Manchester City (0) 0 Yellow card: Savinho 40, Reijnders 54, Nico González 64, Foden 80 Subs used: O'Reilly 61 (Stones), Nico González 61 (Bernardo Silva), Doku 61 (Bobb), Cherki 76 (Reijnders), Omar Marmoush 84 (Savinho) Attendance: 41988 Referee: Michael Oliver ……………………………………………………….. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2) 2 Scorers: J. Strand Larsen 42pen, M. Munetsi 45+4 Yellow card: Bellegarde 35 Subs used: João Gomes 68 (André), Hwang Hee-Chan 68 (Arias), Tchatchoua 76 (Hoever), Arokodare 84 (Munetsi), Møller Wolfe 84 (Hugo Bueno) Burnley (2) 3 Scorers: Z. Flemming 14, Z. Flemming 30, L. Foster 90+5 Subs used: Laurent 69 (Bruun Larsen), Foster 77 (Anthony), Ekdal 93 (Ugochukwu), Mejbri 93 (Florentino) Attendance: 29116 Referee: Tony Harrington ……………………………………………………….. Everton (0) 0 Yellow card: Garner 58, Grealish 71 Subs used: Barry 66 (Beto), Röhl 66 (O'Brien), Alcaraz 86 (Gueye) Tottenham Hotspur (2) 3 Scorers: M. van de Ven 19, M. van de Ven 45+6, P. Sarr 89 Subs used: Bergvall 61 (Simons), Richarlison 62 (Kolo Muani), Sarr 78 (Kudus), Tel 93 (Johnson) Referee: Craig Pawson ………………………………………………………..

