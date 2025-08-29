LIVE TV
US Deports Canadian Citizen Accused of Spying on Space Force Facility

US Deports Canadian Citizen Accused of Spying on Space Force Facility

Xiao Guang Pan, who belongs to Brampton, Ontario, was sentenced by a Florida judge to 12 months of probation along with mandatory deportation to Canada.

Published: August 29, 2025 17:17:03 IST

A Canadian citizen of Chinese origin has been deported from the United States after being convicted of illegally using a drone to photograph a US defence facility. Xiao Guang Pan, a resident of Brampton, Ontario, was sentenced by a Florida judge to 12 months of probation along with mandatory deportation to Canada, according to The Epoch Times.

Earlier this year, Pan was charged by the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida with three offences related to using a drone to capture images of defence installations and equipment at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS).

The Accused later admitted guilt to all three charges

He later admitted guilt to all three charges, as indicated in a court document filed on June 18, cited in the TET report. Pan, who was born in China, relocated to Canada in 2001, according to a biography provided by the Brampton Arts Organisation.

He is characterised as an “enthusiastic” drone photographer and videographer and previously worked at Best Buy for 18 years until his retirement in 2022. Between January 5 and 7, Pan captured nearly 250 drone photos and videos of “vital” military installations at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, as noted in the court document signed by Pan.

This space force base supports the US’s space launch capabilities and features space launch complexes as well as US Navy submarine wharves. Under US federal law, unauthorised photography of significant defence installations or equipment is strictly prohibited, as highlighted by the TET report.

NASA identified drone activity in the vicinity of the space force base on January 7 and notified local authorities, who subsequently discovered Pan operating a drone, a Mavic 3 Pro model manufactured by the Chinese company DJI, from a nearby parking lot.

An investigation of Pan’s drone and phone revealed that he had taken 243 photographs and 13 videos of the military structures at the space force station.

“At no time did Pan seek or obtain permission to capture images or videos of CCSFS,” states the court document. The structures documented in Pan’s photos and videos included space launch complexes, a payload processing facility, mission control and power distribution systems, security checkpoints, and fuel and munitions bunkers.

Pan’s situation has been investigated by several US security and intelligence entities, which include Homeland Security Investigations, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the TET report. (Inputs from ANI)

